Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 236 Existing Data Centers and 149 Upcoming Data Centers

This database covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 236 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 149 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and UAE

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

The top six data center operators in the market contribute to around 50% of the existing data center capacity

Khazna Data Centers, Digital Realty, Saudi Telecom Company (center3), Vantage Data Centers, and Africa Data Centres are among the prominent operators in the market

The leading data center markets would include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and Israel

Around 65% of the existing data center capacity, i.e., over 650 MW, is contributed by the Middle Eastern countries in the MEA region

Around 65% of the upcoming data center capacity in the Middle East is contributed by Saudi Arabia and UAE, whereas in Africa, South Africa and Nigeria will contribute to around 58% of the upcoming capacity

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (236 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1))

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (149 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

21 Century technologies

3samnet

Adgar Investments & Development

Africa Data Centres

Agility

Airtel Africa (Nxtra)

Alastyr Telecommunication

Batelco

Bezeq International

Borsa Istanbul

Business Connexion

Bynet Data Communications

CipherWave

CityNet Telecom

Cizgi Telekom

Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)

CloudAcropolis

Cloudoon

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Centre

CtrlS

CWG PLC

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex)

Datacenter Vaults

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri

Datema Bilisim

Detecon Al Saudia

DGN Teknoloji

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)

Digital Realty (icolo.io)

Du

Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

ECC Solutions

EcoCloud-G42

EdgeConneX

Damac & Vodafone Turkey

EgyptNetwork

eHosting DataFort

Emirates Global Aluminium

Equinix

Etisalat

Etix Everywhere (Orange)

Excelsimo Networks

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty

Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)

Shonfeld Data Services

GPX Global Systems

Khazna Data Centers

Gulf Data Hub

Infinity

Injazat

Internet initiative Japan

NTT Global Data Centers

inwi

ipNX

Isttelkom

IXAfrica

Kasi Cloud

Koc Sistem

Mannai

Marka

Maroc Telecom

MDX-I (Equinix)

Digital Realty

Medasys

MedOne

Meeza

Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital

Mobily

Morohub

MTN

N+One Datacenters

NaiTel

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Orange Business Services

PacificControls

PAIX

Paratus

PenDC

PlusLayer

Quantum Switch Tamasuk

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Rack Centre

Radore Hosting

Raya Data Center

SadeceHosting (Sh)

Safaricom

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade

Serverfarm

Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.

Techtonic

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

Telekom Kenya

Teraco (Digital Realty)

TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Vantage Data Centers

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodacom Business

Vodafone

Zain

Zajil Telecom

ZEUUS

