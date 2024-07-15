Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 236 Existing Data Centers and 149 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 236 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 149 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and UAE
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- The top six data center operators in the market contribute to around 50% of the existing data center capacity
- Khazna Data Centers, Digital Realty, Saudi Telecom Company (center3), Vantage Data Centers, and Africa Data Centres are among the prominent operators in the market
- The leading data center markets would include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and Israel
- Around 65% of the existing data center capacity, i.e., over 650 MW, is contributed by the Middle Eastern countries in the MEA region
- Around 65% of the upcoming data center capacity in the Middle East is contributed by Saudi Arabia and UAE, whereas in Africa, South Africa and Nigeria will contribute to around 58% of the upcoming capacity
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (236 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1))
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (149 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 21 Century technologies
- 3samnet
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Africa Data Centres
- Agility
- Airtel Africa (Nxtra)
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Batelco
- Bezeq International
- Borsa Istanbul
- Business Connexion
- Bynet Data Communications
- CipherWave
- CityNet Telecom
- Cizgi Telekom
- Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
- CloudAcropolis
- Cloudoon
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Data Centre
- CtrlS
- CWG PLC
- Damac Data Centres (Edgnex)
- Datacenter Vaults
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri
- Datema Bilisim
- Detecon Al Saudia
- DGN Teknoloji
- Digital Parks Africa
- Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)
- Digital Realty (icolo.io)
- Du
- Morohub
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- ECC Solutions
- EcoCloud-G42
- EdgeConneX
- Damac & Vodafone Turkey
- EgyptNetwork
- eHosting DataFort
- Emirates Global Aluminium
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- Etix Everywhere (Orange)
- Excelsimo Networks
- GarantiServer
- Global Technical Realty
- Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)
- Shonfeld Data Services
- GPX Global Systems
- Khazna Data Centers
- Gulf Data Hub
- Infinity
- Injazat
- Internet initiative Japan
- NTT Global Data Centers
- inwi
- ipNX
- Isttelkom
- IXAfrica
- Kasi Cloud
- Koc Sistem
- Mannai
- Marka
- Maroc Telecom
- MDX-I (Equinix)
- Digital Realty
- Medasys
- MedOne
- Meeza
- Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital
- Mobily
- Morohub
- MTN
- N+One Datacenters
- NaiTel
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- Neutel Communications
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- NourNet
- Oman Data Park
- Ooredoo
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Orange Business Services
- PacificControls
- PAIX
- Paratus
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
- Rack Centre
- Radore Hosting
- Raya Data Center
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- Safaricom
- Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade
- Serverfarm
- Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.
- Techtonic
- Telecom Egypt
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- Telekom Kenya
- Teraco (Digital Realty)
- TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- Vantage Data Centers
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodacom Business
- Vodafone
- Zain
- Zajil Telecom
- ZEUUS
