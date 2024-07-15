Lost Money on Teladoc Health, Inc.(TDOC)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery – Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC).

Shareholders who purchased shares of TDOC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: November 2, 2022 to February 20, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Teladoc continued to expand its marketing spend throughout 2023, despite public assurances that it would pull back its advertising spending; (2) increased marketing spend on BetterHelp, a Company division and online counseling service, deteriorated Teladoc's revenue, with little return for that investment; (3) despite Teladoc's acknowledgment that increased advertising spend would be marginally inefficient due to market saturation, it continued to grow its advertising spend in the BetterHelp business; and (4) despite public statements that there remained "a long runway" for BetterHelp membership growth, BetterHelp's membership stagnated and then decreased in 2023, due to market saturation, largely due to BetterHelp's own marketing. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

DEADLINE: July 16, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/teladoc-health-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=90490&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of TDOC during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 16, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

