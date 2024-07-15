Vietnam Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 26 Existing Data Centers and 7 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Existing data center capacity in Vietnam is over 90 MW on full build, almost the same as the current Upcoming capacity in the country.
Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Binh Duong Province dominate existing data center capacity in Vietnam.Emerging data center locations are Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hanoi, and Binh Duong Province with around 80% of the upcoming capacity concentrated in Ho Chi Minh City
This database (Excel) product covers the Vietnam data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (26 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Hanoi Tower Data Center or Da Nang Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (7 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- CMC Telecom
- DTS Telecom
- Edge Centres
- FTP Telecom
- Gaw Capital
- Hanel-CSF
- HTC Telecom International (ECODC)
- Infracrowd Capital
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- Viettel IDC
- VNPT
- VNTT
- Worldwide DC Solutions
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d751lh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.