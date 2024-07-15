Vietnam Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 26 Existing Data Centers and 7 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Existing data center capacity in Vietnam is over 90 MW on full build, almost the same as the current Upcoming capacity in the country.

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Binh Duong Province dominate existing data center capacity in Vietnam.Emerging data center locations are Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hanoi, and Binh Duong Province with around 80% of the upcoming capacity concentrated in Ho Chi Minh City

This database (Excel) product covers the Vietnam data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (26 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Hanoi Tower Data Center or Da Nang Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (7 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database



2. Scope & Assumptions



3. Definitions



4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility



5. Existing Data Center Database



6. Upcoming Data Center Facility



7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)



8. Colocation Pricing



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

CMC Telecom

DTS Telecom

Edge Centres

FTP Telecom

Gaw Capital

Hanel-CSF

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

Infracrowd Capital

NTT Global Data Centers

Telehouse (KDDI)

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

Worldwide DC Solutions

