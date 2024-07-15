Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity in Indonesia is projected to exceed 800 MW on full build, nearly doubling the country's current existing capacity. Currently, Jakarta, West Java, and Batam dominate the existing data center capacity in Indonesia.
Approximately 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in these same regions: Jakarta, West Java, and Batam. Emerging data center locations include Jakarta, West Java, Batam, and Kuningan, reflecting a growing focus on expanding infrastructure in these key areas.
This database (Excel) product covers the Indonesia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 78 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 19 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Jakarta, West Java, Kuningan, Banten, East Java, etc
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2022)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (78 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (19 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AtriaDC
- BDx Indonesia
- Bitera Data Center
- Biznet
- Cyber Data International
- Datacomm
- DCI Indonesia
- Digital Edge
- DTP
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Elitery Data Center
- Equinix
- Evolution Data Centers
- Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar Primera (Data Center First)
- Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)
- Huawei
- IndoKeppel Data Centres
- Indonet
- Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta
- Internetindo Data Center (IDC Indonesia)
- K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land
- Metta DC
- Minoro Energi
- Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)
- NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power
- Nex
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Princeton Digital Group
- Pure Data Centres
- SEAX Indonesia Pratama
- Space DC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Telkom Indonesia
