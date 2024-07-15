Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Indonesia is projected to exceed 800 MW on full build, nearly doubling the country's current existing capacity. Currently, Jakarta, West Java, and Batam dominate the existing data center capacity in Indonesia.

Approximately 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in these same regions: Jakarta, West Java, and Batam. Emerging data center locations include Jakarta, West Java, Batam, and Kuningan, reflecting a growing focus on expanding infrastructure in these key areas.



This database (Excel) product covers the Indonesia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 78 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 19 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Jakarta, West Java, Kuningan, Banten, East Java, etc

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (78 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (19 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database



2. Scope & Assumptions



3. Definitions



4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility



5. Existing Data Center Database



6. Upcoming Data Center Facility



7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)



8. Colocation Pricing



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AtriaDC

BDx Indonesia

Bitera Data Center

Biznet

Cyber Data International

Datacomm

DCI Indonesia

Digital Edge

DTP

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Elitery Data Center

Equinix

Evolution Data Centers

Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar Primera (Data Center First)

Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)

Huawei

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Indonet

Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta

Internetindo Data Center (IDC Indonesia)

K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land

Metta DC

Minoro Energi

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power

Nex

NTT Global Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

Space DC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telkom Indonesia

