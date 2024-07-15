New Zealand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 31 Existing Data Centers and 8 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in New Zealand is projected to exceed 300 MW on full build, which is almost five times the country's current existing capacity. Currently, Auckland and Wellington dominate the existing data center capacity in New Zealand.

Approximately 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Auckland and Invercargill. Emerging data center locations include Auckland, Invercargill, and Hamilton, reflecting a growing focus on expanding infrastructure in these key areas.



This database (Excel) product covers the New Zealand data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 31 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 8 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, and others

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (31 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (8 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database



2. Scope & Assumptions



3. Definitions



4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility



5. Existing Data Center Database



6. Upcoming Data Center Facility



7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)



8. Colocation Pricing



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Advantage Computers

Caduceus Systems

CDC Data Centres

Chorus

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group Ltd

DataGrid

DCI Data Centers

Enable Networks

Goodman

IBM

Localhost

NEXTDC

Plan B Limited

Spark Digital

T4 Group

Umbrellar

Vector Fibre

Vocus

