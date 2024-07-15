FSU partners with National Society of Real Estate Appraisers to Launch New Real Estate Appraisal Education and Training Program

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fayetteville State University launches groundbreaking real estate appraisal education and training program in partnership with The National Society of Real Estate Appraisers (NSREA) and McKissock Learning, aimed at developing a pipeline of residential and commercial appraisers.

After hosting a successful lunch-and-learn event at FSU engaging nearly 50 students in October 2023, the NSREA is responding to expressed interest. The first cohort of participants began classes June 21, marking the start of this transformative program at the Historically Black University.

Marcus Cox, Ph.D., dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, has been instrumental in facilitating this initiative. The initial pilot program includes fifteen participants from the local Fayetteville community, encompassing students, faculty, staff, active military and veterans and community members.

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity providing a pathway for FSU students, faculty and staff, active-duty military and veterans and our local community to join a lucrative industry,” said Cox. “This partnership doesn’t only bold well for FSU, it also enhances Fayetteville’s local community and potentially our entire region.”

The NSREA-FSU program consist to three courses, 75 hours of appraisal education, preparing participants to become appraisal trainees. After the courses, the NSREA continue to support the participants as trainees introducing three licensing pathways: Licensed Appraiser, Certified Residential Appraiser, or Certified General Appraiser.

The program has a flexible learning structure with self-paced, online courses. Participants can take classes and complete projects remotely, ensuring accessibility and convenience. The NSREA provides scholarship funding for each participant, making the program tuition free. This support aims to eliminate financial barriers and promote successful program completion.

“This opportunity will provide carrier pathway resources and exposure to professional opportunities previously unknown to many people of color,” said Brian Cox, president of the NSREA. “The result is an impact on generational wealth in terms of financial capacity as well as knowledge and education which is the cornerstone of a change in one’s condition.”

This groundbreaking opportunity provided by NSREA has received the support of the Appraisal Foundation. Brian Cox is a member of The Appraisal Foundation Advisory Council and the chair of the Appraisal Partners of the Foundation. The Appraisal Partners is comprised of appraisal trade organization representing real property valuation, business valuation, art valuation, equipment and personal property valuation, right of way valuation, and tax assessment valuation, to name a few. Hence, students in the NSREA-FSU appraisal program may select an area of specialization when completing their licensing experience requirements.

Fayetteville State University’s NSREA appraisal education and training program is the first of its kind in the country. This collaboration will serve as a model to facilitate similar opportunities to other HBCU’s. “We look forward to serving Fayetteville State University and the local community in this endeavor,” Brian added.

The NSREA is the oldest Black appraisal organization in the nation, established in 1956. Part of their mission is fostering diversity and combatting appraisal bias within the real estate industry, where approximately 3.8% of appraisers in the country are people of color. Their partnership with McKissock Learning, the program’s official education provider, leverages 30 years of appraisal education experience. McKissock, the largest provider of appraisal education in the United States, developed an exceptional onboarding and student support system tailored specifically for the NSREA-FSU appraisal education program.

For more information about the NSREA-FSU program, contact Brian Cox, at nsreapresident@gmail.com or Dean Marcus Cox at mcox20@uncfsu.edu.

