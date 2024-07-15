SXSW Brands and Marketers Trends Report 2024: AI Takes Center Stage as Creators, Gen Alpha, and XR Share Some of the Spotlight

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SXSW 2024: AI Takes Center Stage as Creators, Gen Alpha, and XR Share Some of the Spotlight" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brands and marketers have an increasingly prominent presence at the annual technology, arts, and culture festival in Austin, Texas, which this year took place from March 8 to 16. This report breaks down the key topics that drew the most attention from attendees.

The annual festival in Austin, Texas, has expanded far beyond its roots in music and film. The impact of new technologies such as generative AI (genAI) on brands and marketing was a major theme this year, as a wave of rapid developments reverberate across industries.

Key Question: What were the most relevant trends for brands and marketers at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2024?

Key Stat: Retail CEOs and management teams are most aligned in identifying genAI for personalized marketing and recommendation engines as a promising application of AI technology, at 46% and 50%, respectively, per First Insight.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

AI led among the top trending themes at SXSW 2024

AI dominated the conference portion of this year's event

The creator economy shows no signs of slowing down

Brand marketers are putting community at the forefront to build long-term value

Gen Alpha will exert a major influence on spending

Spatial computing is the new metaverse, but with better use cases

