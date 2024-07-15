EasyCep Advocates for Responsible Shopping and Sustainable Electronics with a $11 Million Investment Boost

Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyCep, a leading technology company specializing in refurbished electronic products, is at the forefront of efforts to encourage responsible shopping and sustainability. The company is the largest refurbished electronic product market in Turkiye and offers consumers a practical alternative to new electronics, with a strong emphasis on quality and environmental impact. The company secured its Series A funding round of $11 million last year. Its mission is to bring refurbished electronics into the mainstream. EasyCep revolutionizes the gray market in new countries they enter by leveraging their technology to legalize and organize it. Global statistics on the gray market for second-hand phones reveal significant trends and figures. In 2022, over 282 million used smartphone units were shipped globally, and this number is projected to exceed 413 million by 2026 (Mordor Intelligence). The market for refurbished and used mobile phones was valued at USD 62.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, reaching USD 110.72 billion by 2032 (Expert Market Research). EasyCep also plays a role in documenting previously unregistered second-hand phones and regulating the gray market. This transformation adds significant value for both consumers and their business model.

The growth of the gray market is driven by various factors, including the increasing costs of new smartphones, the popularity of e-commerce platforms for buying used and refurbished phones, and environmental concerns about electronic waste. North America and Asia Pacific are key regions in this market, with North America maintaining a significant share due to high smartphone penetration and environmental awareness among consumers (Allied Market Research)

EasyCep’s CEO Mehmet Akif Ozdemir is passionate about the mission. ‘We want to take environment-friendly products to our customers without risking quality,’ he said. ‘This way, they would get a reliable product and also contribute to a sustainable future.

According to the Global E-waste Monitor 2024, the world generated 57.4 million metric tonnes of electronic waste in 2023, of which 20% was properly recycled. The figure shows us that electronics consumption and recycling should be sustainable and immediate. (Source: Global E-waste Monitor 2024)



Mehmet Akif Ozdemir, a mechanical engineer with a master's degree in software engineering, graduated from Harvard Business School's Essentials of Entrepreneurship program and joined Mercedes-Benz in 2014 before founding EasyCep in 2018 with his college friend and Co-Founder of Easy Cep, Ismail Dincer. The company has expanded to Qatar and Azerbaijan. They will continue to grow in a 2-year period with their project on new countries in the region.

Sell Your Device Campaign for ethical purchases

This program specifically invites consumers to take action and contribute towards reducing electronic waste and building up a circular economy rather than holding onto their electronic devices.

"As recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing technology companies, EasyCep has renewed over 400,000 smartphones and has set an ambitious target to refurbish 340,000 devices in 2024. To support this goal, it operates a 5,000 square meter facility dedicated to its refurbishment services, with the support of our 200 physical locations and robust online-offline platforms. Our goal is to maximize our customers' carbon savings and exceed 13,000 tons of CO2 saved by 2024. We also aim to recycle approximately 21,000 kg of waste batteries and continually take steps to measure and improve our carbon footprint. At EasyCep, we believe that brands must make it easier for consumers to shop responsibly, and by striving to reach one million devices, we empower nearly a million people to embrace responsible shopping behaviors, whether by selling their old devices or reusing refurbished phones." added CEO, Mehmet Akif Ozdemir.

EasyCep marketplace allows consumers to buy and sell used devices in order to reduce electronic waste, and to build a new economy based on recycled high-quality, safe and reliable electronic devices.

For more information about EasyCep and its range of refurbished electronic products, visit EasyCep.com





