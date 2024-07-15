Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Monday, July 15, 2024 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN finalized its logistics parc for 100,000 sq.m

in Mâcon with a new Aut0nom® site of 31,000 sq.m for U PROXIMITE FRANCE

In June, in front of a hundred guests and in the presence of Dominique Schelcher, CEO of

Coopérative U, ARGAN and U PROXIMITE FRANCE officially inaugurated the new logistics facility for the food distribution brand. This Aut0nom® certified warehouse completes and finalizes the ARGAN logistics park developed in St-Jean-sur-Veyle, which now totals over 100,000 square meters spread across three sites, two of which were developed in less than a year.

From left to right: Mr. Christophe Greffet (President of the La Veyle Community of Municipalities), Mr. Ronan Le Lan (Chairman of Argan’s Executive Board), Mrs. Agnès Renoud-Lyat (Mayor of St-Jean-sur-Veyle), Mrs. Karen Richard (Chairwoman of U Proximité France) et Mr. Dominique Schelcher (CEO of Coopérative U)

Source: ARGAN

A tailor-made warehouse dedicated to food logistics

After a 12-month construction period, the teams of U PROXIMITE France (UPF) were able to take possession of their new logistics tool. Developed by ARGAN, it allows the branch of COOPERATIVE U (formerly SYSTEME U), dedicated to operating local food stores, to deliver to all UPF stores in the northern half of the country.

The multi-temperature warehouse consists of 20,000 sq.m for ambient storage, a 7,500 sq.m positive cold cell (+2/4 C°), and a 2,200 sq.m negative cold cell (-25 C°). The logistics of all 22,000 food SKUs offered by the U EXPRESS and UTILE brands are managed on-site.

An office block of 1,400 sq.m, on two levels, complements the complex, housing part of the

150 employees working on the site.

A few months after delivering a 14,500 sq.m Aut0nom® building to BACK EUROP, ARGAN concludes its logistics park project in St-Jean-sur-Veyle, now consisting of three sites offering over 100,000 sq.m of logistics space.

ARGAN and U PROXIMITE FRANCE are mutually committed under a long-term 12-year lease. Demonstrating the companies' shared commitment to the highest standards of energy efficiency, the site is Aut0nom® labelled. A photovoltaic power plant developing a capacity of 1,300 kWp has been installed on the roof, complemented by storage batteries with a capacity of 500 kWh. The heat emitted by the cold production system is recovered to heat the warehouse. These installations significantly reduce the warehouse's energy consumption and carbon emissions. The residual emissions will be offset by a reforestation program in France, certified by the State's Low Carbon Label.

Saint-Jean-sur-Veyle, a Prime location at the heart of France’s logistics corridor

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of Argan’s Executive Board commented: “Less than 24 months have passed since the signing of the land agreement in St-Jean-sur-Veyle and the delivery of the final building in the logistics park. The commercialization was completed in record time! This demonstrates the appeal and relevance of this location for the development of logistics and transport activities. ARGAN continues its development by targeting overflow markets from large, often saturated urban areas. We thank all our partners, especially GSE, the A26 firm, and ARTHUR LOYD, as well as the La Veyle Community of Municipalities, which played a crucial role in the successful execution of the operation. We hope that these successes will lead to more for ARGAN in the Mâcon region”.

2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

July 24: Half-year results 2024

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the “in-use” Net Zero warehouse.

As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio represented 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France. This portfolio was valued €3.7 billion for a yearly rental income of about €200 million in 2024.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





