Gas Analyzers Market Expected to Achieve USD 10.0 Billion by 2031, Driven by 9.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2031 | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gas analyzers market (가스 분석기 시장) was projected to attain US$ 4.8 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 9.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is expected to attain US$ 10.0 billion . Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in gas analyzers for real-time data monitoring, predictive maintenance, and advanced analytics is a significant trend. Development of smaller, portable gas analyzers that offer high precision and ease of use is gaining traction, especially for on-field and remote application.

The development of smart cities, which require continuous monitoring of air quality and emissions, is boosting the demand for advanced gas analyzers. Industries are placing a higher emphasis on safety and compliance, leading to the adoption of gas analyzers for detecting hazardous gases and ensuring workplace safety.

There is an opportunity for the development of more advanced gas analyzers with features such as multi-gas detection, improved sensitivity, and enhanced connectivity. Governments and organizations are increasingly investing in environmental monitoring initiatives, creating demand for gas analyzers.

Innovations such as non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) sensors, photoacoustic sensors, and laser-based analyzers offer opportunities for market growth by providing more accurate and efficient solutions. The global focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions is driving the need for gas analyzers that can accurately measure and monitor these gases.

Key Findings of Market Report

The shift towards automation in industries necessitates precise monitoring and control of gas emissions, thereby increasing the demand for advanced gas analyzers.

Growing energy demands globally are leading to increased exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector, where gas analyzers are crucial for monitoring processes.

Government and non-government organizations are promoting public health initiatives to combat air pollution, increasing the adoption of gas analyzers for environmental monitoring.

The chemical industry’s expansion, especially in emerging economies, is leading to increased use of gas analyzers to monitor emissions and ensure product quality.

Market Trends for Gas Analyzers

By gas type, the carbon dioxide (CO2) segment is expected to boost the growth of the gas analyzers market.

Global efforts to mitigate climate change and achieve carbon neutrality targets are prompting industries to monitor and manage their CO2 emissions more closely, thus increasing the demand for CO2 gas analyzers.

CO2 gas analyzers are essential in industries such as power generation, cement production, and chemical manufacturing to optimize processes and reduce CO2 emissions.

In terms of product type, the portable gas analyzers segment is expected to fuel the market growth.

Industries such as oil & gas, environmental monitoring, and emergency response require portable gas analyzers for on-site measurements and field operations where mobility and quick deployment are critical.

Global Market for Gas Analyzers: Regional Outlook

Central and South America

Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development projects in countries like Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina are increasing the demand for gas analyzers.

These analyzers are crucial for monitoring emissions, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, and enhancing operational efficiency in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and manufacturing.

The region's significant reserves of oil and natural gas are driving expansion in exploration and production activities.

Gas analyzers are essential for monitoring gas compositions, ensuring safety, and optimizing production processes, thereby contributing to market growth.

Asia Pacific

Increasing awareness about workplace safety and health hazards associated with exposure to hazardous gases is driving the adoption of gas analyzers in industries like mining, oil & gas, and construction.

Gas analyzers help in monitoring and mitigating risks related to toxic gases and ensuring safe working conditions.

Advancements in gas analyzer technologies, including the development of portable analyzers, integration with IoT for real-time data monitoring, and improvements in sensor accuracy and reliability, are driving market growth in Asia Pacific.

Gas Analyzers Market: Key Players

The gas analyzers market (ガス分析計市場) is competitive and dynamic, characterized by technological advancements, regulatory compliance requirements, and strategic initiatives aimed at capturing market share and meeting customer needs. The following companies are well known participants in the gas analyzers market:

ABB Ltd

Advanced Micro Instruments Inc.

Bühler Technologies GmbH

California Analytical Instruments Inc.

Cambridge Sensotec Limited

Edinburg Sensors Ltd

Emerson Electric Co.

Enotec GmbH

Fuji Electric Co Ltd.

Gasera

Honeywell International Inc.

HORIBA Group

Sensors Inc.

Servomex (Spectris PLC)

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Signal Group Ltd.

Others

Key Developments

In 2023, Servomex and Pentatec SRL forged a partnership aimed at enhancing automated systems for comprehensive plant analysis and filling management in air separation unit (ASU) plants.

In the same year, ABB introduced Sensi+, a cutting-edge gas analyzer designed for monitoring the quality of natural gas. This new analyzer provides a dependable solution that streamlines and lowers the operational costs of pipeline maintenance.

Gas Analyzers Market Segmentation

Gas Type

Oxygen (O2)

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

Methane (CH4)

Hydrocarbon

Hydrogen (H2)

Nitrogen Oxide (NO, NO2, and Other NOx)

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2)

Helium (He)

Chlorine (CH4)

Hydrogen Chloride (HCl)

Non-methane Organic Gas

Formaldehyde

Others

Others

Product Type

Fixed

Portable

Technology

Non-dispersive infrared (NDIR)

Non-dispersive Ultra Violet Spectroscopy (NDUV)

Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS)

Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)

Catalytic

Quartz Crystal Microbalance (QCM)

Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL)

Electrochemical

Thermal Conductivity

Dew Point

Paramagnetic

Zirconia (ZR)

Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS)

Photo Ionization Detection (PID)

Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy (TDLAS)

Time of Flight

Others (Vapor Recovery Unit [VRU], Particulates, etc.)

End-use Industry

Automotive

Exhaust System

Electronic Control Units (ECUs)

Catalytic Converter

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Evaporative Emission Control System (EVAP)

Others

Oil & Gas

Combustion Optimization

Pipeline Monitoring

Emissions Monitoring System

Others

Construction & Mining

Exhaust System

Confined Space

Air Quality Monitoring Station for Construction Sites

Portable Gas Analyzer

Others

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Aeration System

Anaerobic Digester

Chlorination System

Others

Food & Beverages

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) System

Brewing & Fermentation Process

Cold Storage & Ripening Room

Others

Environmental Monitoring

Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitoring Device

Fenceline Monitoring System

Others

Power

Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)

Turbine Inlet Air Quality Monitoring System

Hydrogen-cooled Generator

Natural Gas-fired Power Plant

Others

Chemical

Process Gas Chromatograph

Hazardous Gas Detection

Emission Monitoring System

Gas & Vapor Analysis

Others

Petrochemical

Refinery Process Control

Flare Emission Monitoring

Natural Gas Processing

Hydrogen Sulfide Analyzer in Sulfur Recovery Unit

Others

Medical

Blood Gas Analysis

Capnography System

Pulmonary Function Testing

Others

Others

Air Quality Monitoring in Airports

Semiconductor Fabrication Process

Scientific Research and Analysis

Controlled Agricultural Environment

Others

Region

North America

Central and South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

