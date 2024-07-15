LEAP Introduces AI Innovations to Drive the Future of the Legal Profession

JERSEY CITY, NJ, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal AI features have been proven to save lawyers time. LEAP’s AI solutions are not here to replace lawyers or the work they do, but support and complement their expertise by allowing them to focus on the work that truly matters and makes a difference.

LEAP has recently released three game-changing AI features integrated within the software: LawY, Matter AI, and Generator. These three features are purpose-built for lawyers, empowering them to ask, draft, and analyze with LEAP AI.

Firms can chat with Matter AI to instantly obtain insights from their LEAP matter. They can ask Matter AI to extract information from documents, summarize a document, and compare multiple documents within LEAP for discrepancies, and more.

Attorneys can ask any legal question and get it verified by a qualified attorney with LawY. Instant AI-generated answers are procured from a legal knowledge base and verified by experienced lawyers. LawY’s answers are tailored to jurisdictions and are linked to relevant case law and legislation.

Generator automates the drafting of a legal letter, client email, or form with ease. Firms can input the type of document they wish to create and select how they would like to create the draft. Lawyers can draft based on a variety of data sources including previously created correspondence, a document template created by AI from their LEAP library of automated forms, or an AI-generated document using LawY.

LEAP is dedicated to providing secure, efficient, and reliable AI solutions, purpose-built for law firms. Poppy Bale Dyer, CEO of LEAP US, explains, “By complementing human expertise with advanced AI technology, LEAP empowers lawyers to achieve greater productivity and precision in their work. We are extremely excited to offer these valuable innovations, and we look forward to continuing to deliver intelligent legal software.”

LEAP's innovative AI solutions are designed to take on the heavy lifting of repetitive legal tasks, so firms can dedicate more time to the complex, high-value work that defines their practices. With LEAP, the power of AI is leveraged to enhance efficiency and client satisfaction, all while maintaining the personal touch of the law firm.

For more information about how to unlock new levels of productivity and effectiveness with LEAP's advanced AI, visit leap.us/legal-AI to learn more.

About LEAP:

LEAP is an all-in-one legal software solution that provides practice management and document automation within a single cloud-based platform, for all practice areas of law. LEAP includes a comprehensive library of automated forms, plus the ability for firms to automate their own letters and templates. Enhanced by the power of AI, LEAP enables firms to practice law more efficiently and effectively.