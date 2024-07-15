EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of June 30, 2024

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of June 30, 2024
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Charenton-le-Pont, France (July 15, 2024 - 6:00 pm) – As of June 30, 2024, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.
|June 30, 2024
|Shares outstanding
|457,320,7501
|Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
|455,572,074
|Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)
|457,320,750
It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.
For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.
1Including 2,459 shares delivered but not yet registered as of June 30, 2024.
2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.
Attachment