Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2024

| Paris, 15 July 2024
| HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
| In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of June 30, 2024, amounted to:
|. 2,355 shares Hermès International
| . € 19,208,569
| During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:
|Buy: 36,950 shares, (1,550 transactions) € 76,194,607
| Sell: 37,015 shares, (1,813 transactions) € 76,196,921
| As of the previous half yearly situation (as of December 31, 2023) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 2,420 shares Hermès International
| . € 18,783,390
| During the second half of the year, total trades were:
|. Buy: 105,738 shares, (4,851 transactions) € 196,675,120
|. Sell: 104,718 shares, (6,437 transactions) € 195,043,436
| As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF n°2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 496 shares Hermès International
|. € 18,278,671
|
| As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF n°2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 9,166 shares Hermès International
|. €10,762,172
Attachment