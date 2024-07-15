Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2024

Paris, 15 July 2024

 
HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

 
In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of June 30, 2024, amounted to:

 
. 2,355 shares Hermès International
. € 19,208,569

 
During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:

 
Buy: 36,950 shares, (1,550 transactions)           € 76,194,607
Sell:  37,015 shares, (1,813 transactions)           € 76,196,921

 
 
As of the previous half yearly situation (as of December 31, 2023) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 2,420 shares Hermès International
. € 18,783,390

 
During the second half of the year, total trades were:

. Buy: 105,738 shares, (4,851 transactions)        € 196,675,120
. Sell:  104,718 shares, (6,437 transactions)        € 195,043,436
 
 
As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF n°2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 496 shares Hermès International
. € 18,278,671
 

 
As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF n°2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 9,166 shares Hermès International
. €10,762,172

