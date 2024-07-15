Urgent Care for Kids Expands Network of Care in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, TX, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent Care for Kids, a leading provider of pediatric care, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its network in Houston, Texas. With Urgent Care for Kids’ recent acquisition of 11 Pediatrix Medical Group Primary + Urgent Care clinics, formerly NightLight Pediatrics Urgent Care, they are now able to serve even more of the Houston community, bringing high-quality and convenient healthcare to children and families.

Since its establishment in 2011, Urgent Care for Kids has been dedicated to reimagining the delivery of pediatric care. Urgent Care for Kids prides itself on its commitment to accommodate busy parents. The convenient extended hours offered by the clinics make it easier for parents to seek medical attention for their children after regular office hours and traditional urgent care clinics.

"We are proud to expand our presence in Houston and continue our partnership with the community," said Brian White, CEO of Urgent Care for Kids. "By taking on these additional clinics, we are now the largest provider of urgent care services for families across the Houston metro."

With 23 clinics now operating in Texas, Urgent Care for Kids is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for pediatric healthcare services. The clinics offer a wide range of services including everything you can expect in an urgent care clinic plus telehealth visits, while also working closely with local pediatric providers. The clinics work in coordination with a child’s ‘medical home’ to ensure continuity of care and comprehensive follow-up after acute medical issues are addressed.

"We are excited to bring the same level of exceptional care to these new pediatric clinics as we have been providing for the past decade," added Dr. Moore, Chief Medical Officer. "Our dedicated team is eager to expand our patient-centered care to more children in Houston with compassion and expertise."

As Urgent Care for Kids expands its network of care, they remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering exceptional pediatric care. With their continued dedication to high-quality and convenience, they are poised to positively impact the health and well-being of children and families throughout Houston.

About Urgent Care for Kids

Urgent Care for Kids, a subsidiary of Goodside Health, provides high-quality, compassionate medical care, specifically in pediatrics. Our mission is to ensure that every child receives prompt and professional care in a kid-friendly environment. Our team of board-certified pediatricians and healthcare professionals specialize in treating a wide range of non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, from common colds and flu to minor fractures and sprains. For more information, visit urgentcareforkids.com.

About Goodside Health:

Goodside Health is advancing the delivery of pediatric care by partnering with communities to provide access to telehealth and well-care services at school, at home, and in the clinic. Relentless advocates for expanding access to care and promoting health equity, Goodside Health leverages a Whole-Child Approach to care and lives our mission of closing gaps in children’s healthcare through innovation and execution. To learn more about Goodside Health, please visit www.goodsidehealth.com.

