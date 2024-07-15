Doroni Aerospace Releases Captivating New Podcast Episode Featuring Chief Electrical Engineer Derek Barger

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, a trailblazer in the American personal electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) arena, is thrilled to announce the release of an exciting new episode in their podcast series, "The Doroni Podcast." This episode provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look with Chief Electrical Engineer Derek Barger, offering valuable insights into the pioneering journey of Doroni Aerospace and the future of urban air mobility.

In this engaging episode, Derek Barger shares his expertise and experiences from the early days of the eVTOL industry to the innovative advancements shaping its future. Listeners and viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the technology that powers Doroni's H1-X vehicle, including its design, practical applications, and various use cases. The discussion also covers the broader vision for vehicle infrastructure and the exciting prospects for urban air mobility.

"Our mission at Doroni is to revolutionize personal and urban transportation with intuitive, immersive, and sustainable eVTOL solutions," says Doron Merdinger, CEO and Founder of Doroni Aerospace. "This episode featuring Derek Barger is a testament to our commitment to innovation and safety. It provides a comprehensive look at how we are shaping the future of travel and integrating advanced technology into the daily lives of our users."

Follow the "The Doroni Podcast" on YouTube to stay updated with the latest advancements and insights from Doroni Aerospace. Each episode promises to enlighten, inspire, and invite listeners to be part of a community that’s pushing the boundaries of what's possible in urban air mobility.

Join over 2300 investors on this groundbreaking journey by exploring investment opportunities on Doroni Aerospace’s StartEngine page.

For more information, visit the Doroni Aerospace website at www.Doroni.io so you can find out how to become a part of the future of transportation.

About Doroni Aerospace:

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni's mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as 'flying cars.' By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.

Contact:

Stephen Francy

Rubenstein PR

212-805-3017

sfrancy@rubensteinpr.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fc92cfe-e030-40e9-aab1-cd73bcb81427



