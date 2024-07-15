Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Announces Three New Members of Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has selected José Rafael Fernández, Steven M. Klein and William J. Turner, Jr. to serve as members of the Board. Each fills the remaining term of a Member Director seat left vacant by the retirements of previous Directors.



“Mr. Fernández, Mr. Klein and Mr. Turner will make outstanding additions to our Board, and the expertise and insights they bring to their new roles will benefit our entire cooperative,” said Larry E. Thompson, chairman of the FHLBNY. “I speak on behalf of all my fellow Directors when I welcome our three newest members to the Board, and look forward to working together to help further the positive impact the FHLBNY has on its member institutions and the communities we all serve.”

Mr. Fernández is the chairman, president and CEO of Oriental Bank, and has been selected to serve as a Member Director representing Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands members. His current term will run through December 31, 2025.

Mr. Klein is the chairman, president and CEO of Northfield Bank, and has been selected to serve as a Member Director representing New York members. His current term will run through December 31, 2024.

Mr. Turner is senior vice president of Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and has been selected to serve as a Member Director representing New York members. His current term will run through December 31, 2025.

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of March 31, 2024, the FHLBNY serves 336 member institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FHLBNY’s mission is to provide members with reliable liquidity in support of housing and local community development.

