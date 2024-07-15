Dental Consumables Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, Reaching USD 49.8 Billion by 2031| States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dental consumables market (歯科用消耗品市場) was projected to attain US$ 25.3 billion in 2021. It is likely to garner a 7.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is expected to attain US$ 49.8 billion.

The adoption of digital tools and processes in dental practices, such as intraoral scanners, digital radiography, and 3D imaging, is transforming the industry. Growing preference for minimally invasive dental procedures, which reduce patient discomfort and recovery time, is increasing the demand for specific consumables.

The development and use of advanced biomaterials and biocompatible products in dental treatments are gaining traction. The trend towards personalized dental care, leveraging patient-specific data and customized treatment plans, is becoming more prominent.

The rise of tele-dentistry offers opportunities for remote consultations and expanding access to dental care. Growth in dental tourism, driven by cost-effective treatments in certain countries, presents significant opportunities for market expansion.

Incorporation of AI and machine learning in diagnostics and treatment planning can enhance the precision and efficiency of dental procedures. Specialized dental care products and services tailored for pediatric and geriatric populations offer untapped growth opportunities.

Improved dental insurance coverage and reimbursement policies are making dental treatments more affordable, thereby increasing the demand for dental consumables. The rising incidence of dental caries, periodontal diseases, and other dental conditions is leading to higher consumption of dental products.

The growth in the number of dental clinics and practices, especially in emerging economies, is driving the market for dental consumables. Enhanced focus on dental education and continuous training for dental professionals ensures the adoption of new techniques and materials.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The use of robotic technology for precision in dental surgeries and procedures is an emerging trend.

The trend towards larger group dental practices and dental service organizations (DSOs) is leading to increased purchasing power and streamlined procurement of dental consumables.

Emphasis on patient comfort and experience is leading to the development of less invasive and more comfortable dental products and procedures.

Subscription services for regular dental consumables, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, are becoming popular.

Market Trends for Dental Consumables

In terms of product type, the dental implants sub segment of the dental restoration products segment is expected to augment the growth of the dental consumables market.

The rising incidence of dental caries and periodontal diseases leads to tooth loss, driving the demand for dental implants as a preferred solution for tooth replacement.

Continuous innovations in dental implant technology, such as the development of mini implants, immediate load implants, and improved materials like zirconium, enhance the success rate and patient outcomes, making implants a more attractive option.

By end user, the dental clinics segment is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Dental clinics generally see a higher volume of patients compared to other end-users, making them a significant consumer of dental consumables.

There is a global increase in the number of dental clinics, particularly in emerging economies where healthcare infrastructure is improving.

Global Market for Dental Consumables: Regional Outlook

North America

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, has a well-established and advanced healthcare infrastructure, which supports the widespread availability and adoption of dental consumables.

The region has a high prevalence of dental issues such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and oral cancer, driving the demand for dental treatments and consumables.

Asia Pacific

Adoption of advanced dental technologies and practices in the region is increasing, requiring modern dental consumables to support these innovations.

The number of dental clinics and trained dental practitioners is rising, particularly in urban areas, boosting the availability of dental services and the consumption of dental products.

Dental Consumables Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the dental consumables market (歯科用消耗品市場)is characterized by intense competition among several key players, along with the presence of numerous small and medium-sized companies.

These companies compete based on factors such as product quality, innovation, pricing, distribution channels, and strategic partnerships. The following companies are well known participants in the dental consumables market:

3M

AVINENT Science and Technology

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Patterson Companies Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Procter & Gamble

Midmark Corporation

PLANMECA OY

Key Developments

In 2022, ZimVie Inc. introduced the T3 PRO Tapered Implant and Encode Emergence Healing Abutment to the United States market.

In the same year, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. debuted OverdenSURE in both North America and Europe. This new overdenture attachment system is designed specifically for Zimmer Biomet dental implants.

Dental Consumables Market Segmentation

Product Type

Dental Restoration Products

Dental Implants

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Dental Bridges

Dental Crowns

Dentures

Others

Orthodontics

Clean Aligners

Fixed Braces

Periodontics

Dental Anesthetics

Dental Hemostats

Dental Sutures

Endodontics

Infection Control

Finishing & Polishing Products

Whitening Products

Others

End User

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

