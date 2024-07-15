Orion180 Secures Prestigious Position on 2024 Vet100 List

Melbourne, FL, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180, a rapidly growing provider of premier insurance solutions, announces its inclusion on the 2024 Vet100 list. Compiled by Inc. Business Media in partnership with Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), Orion180 is recognized as the nation’s fastest-growing veteran-owned Insurance Carrier.

Ken Gregg, Founder and CEO of Orion180, embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of veterans. As a former member of the United States Marine Corps, Gregg has successfully translated his military experience into effective business leadership, driving Orion180’s remarkable growth and steadfast commitment to community development.

Like many other veterans, Gregg has made a profound impact on local communities, being named Brevard County Citizen of the Year by Sheriff Wayne Ivey in 2023. His military service instilled in him a strong sense of discipline, resilience, and strategic thinking—qualities essential in building a thriving business that gives back to the community. Orion180 has created more than 100 jobs in Brevard County, driven innovation, and reinforced the company’s dedication to supporting the areas it serves.

Being recognized on the Vet100 list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Orion180 team. “Our mission has always been two-fold: to provide premier insurance solutions, and to make a meaningful impact in the communities where we live and work,” said Ken Gregg, “By blending proprietary innovative technology, real-time data insights, and compassionate human touches, we offer our customers and business partners a premier insurance experience at a competitive price.”

This year’s Vet100 honorees, including Orion180, have demonstrated extraordinary growth, with an average increase of 2,427% over the past three years. Through its Star Outreach Program, Orion180 has donated over $600,000 to various local charities, including those focused on child welfare, education, disaster relief, and law enforcement.

About Orion180

Orion180 is a people-focused, technology-driven insurance brand that offers proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices, enabling independent insurance agents to provide their customers with a premier insurance experience.

Orion180’s operating companies are:

Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines (non-admitted) insurance company domiciled in Indiana and doing business in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company domiciled in Indiana that is approved to provide coverage in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, and Mississippi.

Orion180 has developed its own proprietary mobile application and technology platform, MY180, while also supporting third-party data integrations with insurance industry partners.

Orion180’s vision is to be the premier provider of insurance solutions to our clients across the globe. Our mission is to deliver an exceptional insurance experience through innovative technology, unparalleled customer service, and a comprehensive suite of product solutions. Learn more at Orion180.com.