Terracon Acquires Harbor Environmental, Inc. of Arkansas

OLATHE, Kan., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terracon, an employee-owned firm with a long history of providing excellence in engineering consulting services, is pleased to announce it has acquired Harbor Environmental, Inc. (Harbor) an established multi-disciplined firm providing engineering, compliance, and sustainability services located in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Terracon’s national presence provides Harbor the opportunity to continue providing excellent services to their national and local clients through access to significantly more resources throughout Arkansas and nationwide. Harbor’s 38 employees nationwide will immediately become part of Terracon, and the firm will continue to be headquartered locally as Harbor Environmental, A Terracon Company. The transition will be seamless for clients who will still work with the same Harbor teams with an expanded reach.

“We’re thrilled to welcome so many new team members who will complement our existing resources outside of the region, while enabling us to offer our clients an expanded array of services locally,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO. “Harbor’s commitment to their clients and employees is a strong cultural fit with our existing business operations in Arkansas and I’m excited for our future together.”

Terracon’s presence in the area has been expanding since the 2023 acquisition of Pollution Management Inc. (PMI), an established provider of engineering and environmental services based in Little Rock and Fayetteville, Arkansas. In addition to PMI, Harbor is joining Terracon’s existing operations in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas; Springfield and Joplin, Missouri; and Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“We at Harbor are excited about the opportunities joining Terracon provides for our clients and our employees. We will continue to provide the highest quality expertise and creative solutions we have provided for the last 17 years, while also growing our reach with access to Terracon’s expansive national resources and multidiscipline services. We know there are good things to come,” said Leslie Davis, president, Harbor.

About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting firm comprised of more than 6,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. We provide on-time and real-time data-driven insights, provided by our talented employee-owners, to create an unmatched client experience that spans the lifecycle of any project, any size, anywhere. ​Terracon consistently ranks as a top 20 design firm by Engineering News-Record. Start to explore with us by visiting terracon.com.