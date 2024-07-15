Pixalate Releases May 2024 Website MFA Risk Index for Open Programmatic Sellers (SSPs): 72% of Websites Flagged as Likely MFA Used Google AdExchange to Sell Open Programmatic Ads, Followed by Magnite (33%), & Xandr Monetize (31%)

LONDON, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the May 2024 Web MFA Risk Analysis: Open Programmatic Sellers Report . The report is an analysis of open programmatic advertising sellers highlighting the highest and lowest aggregates of web MFA Traffic.



The report includes top sellers by estimated MFA ad spend, sellers’ MFA market share of voice (SOV), and the top ad platforms (SSPs) selling ads on MFA websites. MFA websites and apps can feature intrusive advertising techniques like pop-up ads, auto-play videos, or ads restricting access to content, often resulting in a poor advertising-to-attention ratio.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 300 million open programmatic ad impressions globally from May 2024 to compile this research.

Key Stats: Pixalate’s May 2024 Web MFA Risk Analysis: Open Programmatic Sellers Report

Google Ad Exchange (72%) was the No. 1 open programmatic seller most used by sites flagged as MFA, according to Pixalate’s data

was the No. 1 open programmatic seller most used by sites flagged as MFA, according to Pixalate’s data Bright Mountain Media sold ads on the fewest amount of sites flagged as MFA (under 1%)

sold ads on the fewest amount of sites flagged as MFA (under 1%) Google AdExchange had the largest increase in MFA ad spend SOV (7%; up from 4% in April 2024) of estimated open programmatic ad spend on websites flagged as MFA

had the largest increase in MFA ad spend SOV of estimated open programmatic ad spend on websites flagged as MFA Bright Mountain Media and Opera Ads held the smallest MFA ad spend SOV (less than 1%) of estimated open programmatic ad spend on sites flagged as MFA

Open Programmatic Sellers Most Used By Sites Flagged as MFA*

Google AdExchange sold ads on 72% of sites flagged as MFA, as measured by Pixalate (up from 67% in April 2024) Magnite - 33% (down from 50% in April 2024) Xandr Monetize - 31% (down from 45% in April 2024) Sharethrough - 28% (down from 43% in April 2024) Equativ - 25% (down from 36% in April)





*Share of MFA websites with impressions sold by the given seller as of May 2024; as measured by Pixalate

Open Programmatic Sellers by Highest Estimated MFA Ad Spend* on Sites Flagged as MFA*

Magnite sold 18% of all ad spend on sites flagged as MFA in May, as measured by Pixalate (up from 17% in April 2024) PubMatic - 12% (down from 13% in April) Equativ - 9% (down from 10% in April) Index Exchange - 8% (unchanged from April 2024) Xandr Monetize - 7% (unchanged from April 2024)





*Ad spend estimated based on global open programmatic ad traffic in May 2024; as measured by Pixalate

Download the May 2024 Web MFA Risk Analysis: Open Programmatic Sellers Report here.

MFA Methodology

Pixalate's MFA designations are based on observed traffic patterns within their global data pool and do not solely rely on website crawling techniques, which can be manipulated. Several factors are analyzed to identify potential MFA websites, including:

Ad Refresh Rate (number of ads shown on the device per minute).

(number of ads shown on the device per minute). Ad Density (number of placement IDs detected per minute).

(number of placement IDs detected per minute). Social Traffic Rate (based on the volume of traffic sourced from social media).

(based on the volume of traffic sourced from social media). Paid Traffic Rate (based on the volume of traffic from paid sources).

Pixalate employs a multi-signal analysis approach to identify websites with traffic patterns exceeding established baselines, which are calculated by analyzing website impression quantiles across the entire dataset. Websites exceeding these baselines in one or more factors are flagged as potential MFA sites.

For more information, visit Pixalate’s MFA knowledge base.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

DISCLAIMER

The content of this press release, and Pixalate’s Web Made for Advertising Risk Analysis Report (the "Report") reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared in this press release and/or the Report is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person, website, or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.