Adeia to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, following the close of market. The company will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

To access the earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial +1 (888) 660-6411

International callers, please dial +1 (929) 203-0849

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. Adeia also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q2 2024 Earnings Call Webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available at Q2 2024 Earnings Call Webcast until August 5, 2025. Additionally, a telephonic replay will be available through August 13, 2024 by dialing +1 (609) 800-9909 and referencing playback ID# 6089024.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

Adeia Investor Contact:

Chris Chaney

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@adeia.com