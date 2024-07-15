Tilray Brands, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on July 29, 2024

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended May 31, 2024 on July 29, 2024 at market close.



Live Audio Webcast

Tilray will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 pm Eastern Time, which can be accessed on the Investors section of Tilray's website at www.Tilray.com. A replay will be available and archived on the Company’s website.

Investor Q&A

Tilray Brands stockholders can submit and upvote questions via the Say Technologies stockholder Q&A platform beginning today and until July 26, 2024. To submit questions ahead of the webcast, please visit the Say Technologies platform at https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-brands-2024-q4.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands visit, Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Contacts:

Media:

Berrin Noorata

news@tilray.com

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com