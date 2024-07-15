Colorado Consumers Clamoring for Better Sleep Now Have an Innovative New Way to ‘Dial Out’

DENVER, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleepless in Salida, Steamboat – or maybe the San Juans? Wherever Coloradans might find themselves unable to slumber, Dialed In Gummies , a portfolio company of Sun Theory Holding Co ., is offering relief for those lacking adequate shuteye. The renowned creator of award-winning solventless rosin edible products today announced the launch of Dialed Out by Dialed In Gummies , a new cannabinoid-infused gummy designed to help consumers quickly fall asleep easier and enjoy a full night’s rest.

Utilizing a uniquely innovative 1:1:1 ratio formulation of full spectrum THC solventless rosin completed with CBD and CBN, Dialed Out also features Azuca’s fast-acting TiME INFUSION® technology to generate quick onset of effects – all wrapped in a delicious acai berry flavor. Available now at Colorado dispensaries, the product is the first collaboration between Dialed In and Azuca, and is one of the only solventless extract gummies available formulated specifically to guide consumers into a state of deep relaxation.

“This product signals a significant milestone for Dialed In, becoming the first of our award-winning line of products designed for a specific use case,” said Max Vansluys, President of Dialed In Gummies. “With Dialed Out we wanted to create a product that sleepless consumers could count on to deliver the same, consistent result each and every time with no surprises. We think Dialed Out really fits the bill, and customers seem to agree. In a series of five focus groups conducted across Colorado, an overwhelming 80% of participants who tried the product reported that the Dialed Out formulation worked best for helping them fall asleep faster.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about 70 million U.S. adults suffer from chronic sleep problems , and in 2022 more than a quarter of Colorado adults — nearly 1.2 million people — did not get the recommended seven or more hours of sleep per night. In a 2023 survey published in the journal Exploration in Medicine , many consumers reported a preference to utilize cannabis as a substitute for conventional over-the-counter or prescription sleep aids. Dialed Out by Dialed In Gummies utilizes a synergistic 1:1:1 ratio of 5mg THC, 5mg CBD and 5mg CBN designed specifically for relaxation. CBD has been shown to indirectly benefit sleep by helping to relieve anxiety and pain, while CBN is recognized as helping to reduce sleep disturbances . When combined with THC, the effects of cannabinoids are enhanced through a process known as the Entourage Effect. Azuca’s TiME technology allows consumers to begin feeling the effects as quickly as 15 minutes.

“We're excited to collaborate with Dialed In Gummies to continue to provide consumers access to excellent effects-based cannabis products," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO and Co-founder of Azuca. "This partnership underscores our dedication to innovation, consistency, and quality in the cannabis market.”

Dialed Out by Dialed In is available now in dispensaries across Colorado. Each Dialed Out gummy contains 5mg THC, 5mg CBD and 5mg CBN in a delicious acai berry flavor. Each package contains 20 gummies and 100mg THC, 100mg CBD and 100mg CBN. For more information, please contact Jim Dissett at 303-532-7392 or jim@the9thblock.com.

About Dialed In Gummies

Creator of award-winning solventless rosin cannabis edibles, Dialed In Gummies stands at the forefront as the premier rosin gummy brand, pioneering the market since the company’s inception in 2020. Over that brief period, Dialed In... has established itself as a trailblazer in the cannabis industry, distinguished by its strategic innovation in product development and brand communication. With an eye towards national expansion, Dialed In... is poised to redefine excellence on a broader scale.

About Azuca

Azuca ® serves edibles and beverage manufacturers with best-in-class, fast-acting delivery systems and advanced formulations. Azuca’s products are chef-created, science-forward and powered by its patent-pending TiME INFUSION® process, which encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules, making them “water-friendly,” for a predictable and controllable experience every time. Azuca ranked No. 214 on the Inc. 5000, the annual list of fastest-growing private companies in America, and was named to Forbes’ annual The Cannabis 42.0 list in 2023. Learn more about Azuca on AZUCATiME.com and follow Azuca on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

