Phillips Edison & Company Wins Top AI Award at Realcomm Conference

CINCINNATI, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, was honored June 20 at the 2024 Realcomm Conference in Tampa with a Digie Award. PECO was awarded for its achievements in integrating artificial intelligence into its business operations to create efficiencies, enhance productivity and collaboration and support growth initiatives. PECO’s in-house developed AI solutions demonstrate the Company’s commitment to innovation, automation and excellence in the commercial real estate sector.



The Commercial Real Estate Digital Innovation Awards, known as the Digie Awards, are industry-leading awards that, since 1999, have honored outstanding companies, real estate projects, technologies and the next generation of smart, connected, high-performance and intelligent-building systems. Awards are given for Best Use of Automation, Best Tech Innovation, Rising Stars and Lifetime Achievement. This year, an inaugural award was given for Best Use of AI, and PECO won top honors from a field of finalists. This is PECO’s third Digie Award.

This distinction recognizes the AI projects that have made significant contributions to improving buildings, portfolios and cities through technology and innovation.

Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “PECO’S IT team is pioneering AI advancements that foster cross-functional collaboration. We are cultivating a culture where AI is a catalyst for growth. This award is a meaningful and well-deserved recognition for our team as they continue to keep PECO on the cutting edge of technological advancements that will continue to propel new initiatives and reinforce our position as an industry leader.”

The Realcomm Best Use of AI Award recognized PECO’s work to develop custom AI solutions that enhanced and improved organizational productivity, automation across the enterprise and communications. PECO has further enhanced its reporting solutions, utilizing the power of machine learning and predictive analytics to provide deeper business insights.

Connect with PECO:

For additional information, please visit https://www.phillipsedison.com/

Follow PECO on:

Twitter at https://twitter.com/PhillipsEdison

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/phillipsedison.co

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/phillips.edison/; and

Find PECO on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/phillipsedison&company

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2024, PECO managed 304 shopping centers, including 284 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.4 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 12, 2024, as updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, kgreen@phillipsedison.com

Media:

Cherilyn Megill, Chief Marketing Officer

(801) 415-4373, cmegill@phillipsedison.com