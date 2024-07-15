Horizon Aircraft to Attend the Farnborough International Airshow 2024

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon” or the “Company”), a leading hybrid electric Vertical TakeOff and Landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft developer, announced today that it will attend the Farnborough International Airshow 2024 being held July 22-26, 2024 in Farnborough, England at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre. The leading international aerospace and defense industry event features five days of unrivalled opportunities to discover the latest pioneering technology and engineering, announce historic partnerships, and collaboratively work towards the cumulative sustainable aerospace vision.



Horizon Aircraft's management team will be available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the event. To schedule a meeting with Horizon Aircraft's management, please contact Horizon Aircraft's Investor Relations at HorizonAircraft@mzgroup.us.

Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre hosts the world's top airshow every two years, where the aerospace, aviation and defense industries can lead change, network, learn from experts and find new business opportunities. For more info about the event, please click here.

Horizon Aircraft is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon hopes to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL quickly and then enter the market and service a broad spectrum of early use cases. Visit www.horizonaircraft.com for more information.

