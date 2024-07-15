All-Steel Fabricating, Inc. Announces New Road Plate Rental Service

North Grafton, MA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-Steel Fabricating, Inc., a leading steel fabrication company in New England, is proud to announce the launch of its new road plate rental service. This service is designed to meet the needs of construction and utility companies requiring durable trench coverings and road construction support.



Customers can rent high-quality road plates directly from All-Steel Fabricating, Inc.'s North Grafton manufacturing facility. These road plates are essential for ensuring safety and stability in various construction and infrastructure projects. By renting road plates direct from the manufacturer, All-Steel is able to offer very competitive rates from short term to long term rentals, and does not charge for road plate prep or pickup/return handling charges - a huge cost savings to their customers.

"We are excited to expand our offerings to include road plate rentals," said Kevin Magill, President of All-Steel Fabricating, Inc. "This new service aligns with our commitment to providing comprehensive metal fabrication solutions to our clients. Our road plates are built to withstand heavy loads and harsh conditions, making them ideal for any construction project."

All-Steel Fabricating, Inc. has a long history of delivering high quality fabricating, machining, and thermal stress, sandblast & coating services. Founded in 1969, the company has established itself as a full-service fabrication shop specializing in steel, stainless steel, and aluminum fabrications. Their capabilities range from 16-gauge sheet metal to heavy-duty structural frames, with products including machine bases, hoppers, conveyors, duct work, and more.

The company's 30,000 square foot facility in North Grafton is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, including multiple cranes with 40-ton lifting capacity. This extensive infrastructure supports All-Steel’s ability to offer "one-stop" metal fabrication, machining, and finish processing services to its customers.

As a second-generation, family-owned business, All-Steel Fabricating, Inc. continues to uphold its values of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. The introduction of road plate rentals further demonstrates their dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the construction industry.

For more information about the new road plate rental service and to view rental sizes and rates, please visit: https://www.allsteelfab.com/road-plate-rentals/.

About All-Steel Fabricating, Inc.

All-Steel Fabricating, Inc. is a premier metal fabrication company based in North Grafton, Massachusetts. With over five decades of experience, the company specializes in the fabrication of steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products. All-Steel Fabricating, Inc. provides a comprehensive range of services, including machining and thermal stress blast coating, making it a trusted partner for businesses across New England.

All-Steel Companies also include their subsidiaries; All-Steel Stress, Blast and Eagle Machine.

Media Contact:

Kevin Magill

President

All-Steel Fabricating, Inc.

84 Creeper Hill Rd

North Grafton, MA 01536

Ph: (508) 839-4471

kmagill@allsteelfab.com

https://www.allsteelfab.com



