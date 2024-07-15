SECU Joins North Carolina Governor’s Office for School Supply Drive to Benefit Teachers and Students

RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is pleased to announce its support for the 2024 Governor’s School Supply Drive to help teachers and students get the items they need for the upcoming school year. In its sixth year to provide collection sites for the event, SECU is accepting donations at its statewide network of 275 branches now through August 9.



Wish list items include paper of all types, pencils and pens, crayons and markers, dry erase markers, USB flash drives, spiral notebooks, sanitizing wipes, and tissues. The collected supplies will be distributed to public schools in the county received.

“Our branch presence in all 100 counties makes this initiative a natural fit for the Credit Union, and we are so pleased to continue our support for North Carolina educators and students by serving as statewide collection sites for this campaign,” said SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady. “We welcome everyone to stop by any of our branches to drop off their donated school supply items. Please join us in making this our best year yet.”

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App.

Contact: Sandra Jones, Communications, sandra.jones@ncsecu.org