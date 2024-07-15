Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar begins 10th-anniversary celebrations with its renowned Summer Seafood Boil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great delight that Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar shares the details of their 2024 Seafood Boil, taking place this year on August 17th & 18th.



In partnership with Fanny Bay Oysters, Fresh Ideas Start Here, and Noble Ridge Vineyard & Winery, this exclusive annual event provides new and returning guests with the opportunity to be treated to an exceptionally prepared menu, all while sitting al-fresco listening to light background musical accompaniment. With 2 seating times available (5.00 pm & 8.00 pm PST) each day, tickets to the specialized Seafood Boil include a complimentary glass of sparkling wine courtesy of Noble Ridge upon arrival and a curated menu created using the freshest local seafood.



Returning to her roots, Lisa Haley, newly appointed Executive General Manager of Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, is excited to be once again involved with the establishment’s longest-running tradition. “I have stayed close with the Boulevard team over the years and it has been a joy to witness the many successes of the restaurant since its opening in 2014. I am thrilled to be returning as Executive General Manager as we approach this landmark anniversary,” she advises. “We are full of ideas and cannot wait to bring them to fruition, with this being the 1st of several immersive culinary experiences planned.”









Earlier this year, at the helm of Executive Chef Roger Ma, Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar, secured its place among Canada's culinary elite, earning the 22nd spot in the esteemed list of top 100 Restaurants. This inclusion highlighted Boulevard's continuing unwavering commitment to showcasing the best seafood from the coast of B.C. and worldwide as it celebrates this momentous anniversary.



“I am incredibly proud of the team’s achievement with our inclusion in Canada's top 100 list this year, especially with this being such a milestone year for Boulevard. It's always an honor to be recognized, and more importantly, it’s a testament to our continued commitment to excellence,” explains Executive Chef Roger Ma. On the upcoming event in August, he shares, “The Seafood Boil has become one of our most beloved annual traditions at Boulevard over the last 10 years, with our guests always looking forward to it. Collaborating with our good friends from Fanny Bay Oysters, Fresh Ideas Start Here and Noble Ridge Vineyard & Winery will make this year extra special along with the return to our roots by using the long table communal format.”

Following on from the Summer celebration, Boulevard has organised a number of exciting Autumn events to commemorate its tenure as one of the best Vancouver has to offer. These include a flavorsome Cocktail Evening Party on October 3rd, along with a tantalizing Daily Feature Menu Series from October 4th – 9th, introducing new unique dishes created especially by Executive Chef Alex Chen, Executive Chef Roger Ma, and Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi for the week. Completing the festivities, the restaurant will be hosting an Alumni Dinner on October 10th, inviting guests to enjoy a multi-course menu with both past & present members of the Boulevard team.







For more information about Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar - including reservations, menu offerings, and all of the limited seating 10th Anniversary events, please visit their website at boulevardvancouver.ca or on socials @blvdyvr.



ABOUT BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR



Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is the premier award-winning dining destination led by Executive Chef Roger Ma, Signature Executive Chef Alex Chen, and Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi along with Executive General Manager, Lisa Haley. Committed to culinary excellence, the renowned restaurant offers a delightful experience to diners with innovative dishes, impeccable service, and elegant ambiance.



One of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history, Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar, and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktails.



