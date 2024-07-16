AMA announces XpertEye compatibility with Mistral

Rennes, France - July 16, 2024 - AMA CORPORATION PLC ("AMA") (ISIN GB00BNKGC5 - mnemo ALAMA), a global leader in productivity applications for the connected frontline workforce, is proud to announce that its flagship solution, XpertEye, is now fully compatible with Mistral, one of the most advanced large language models (LLM) on the market. This integration complements XpertEye’s existing compatibility with OpenAI’s GPT-4o, providing customers with unparalleled choice and flexibility.

XpertEye leverages generative AI to enhance audit & inspections, customer support, and maintenance & engineering. By incorporating Mistral, an open-source LLM, renowned for its superior performance and nuanced understanding of the different European languages, AMA caters to the specific needs of its customers, offering a broader range of AI-driven capabilities.

The dual compatibility with GPT-4o (proprietary) and Mistral (open source) positions XpertEye as the premier choice for organizations seeking versatile and powerful AI solutions to upskill their frontline workers. XpertEye’s AI Report functionality now leverages both GPT-4o and Mistral to deliver:

Accurate video and audio recordings

Concise session summaries

Multi-lingual session transcripts

Organized topics and chapters

Clear action points





“Our mission has always been to empower frontline workers with actionable insights and to adapt to their daily needs,” said Nicolas Chevassu, R&D Director at AMA. “By integrating Mistral, we are offering a robust solution that respects the linguistic preferences and requirements of our clients. This second addition solidifies our commitment to providing customizable, high-performance AI tools.”

The enhanced capabilities of XpertEye demonstrate AMA's dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the productivity applications market.

About AMA

AMA is a global provider of powerful productivity applications, designed for the connected frontline workforce. We use cutting-edge technologies such as assisted Reality (aR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable remote support and digitized work instructions and inspections, transforming how organizations operate. Our XpertEye suite of secure applications empowers customers to improve productivity, speed up resolution time, retain knowledge, and reduce their carbon footprint. We are B Corp certified, affirming our dedication to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. We have a global presence with offices in Europe, APAC, and the USA, enabling us to reach customers across all time zones and geographic locations. AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (GB00BNKGZC51 - ALAMA). More information on www.amaxperteye.com

Contacts

Corporate press

Esther Duval - +33 689 182 343

esther.duval@ama.bzh Investor relations and financial media

Isabelle Chevallier, CFO - +33 619 558 624

isabelle.chevalier@ama.bzh







Marie Calleux, Calyptus - +33 609 685 538

ama@calyptus.net

