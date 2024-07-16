Transaction in Own Shares

16th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:15th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:7,535
Lowest price per share (pence):658.00
Highest price per share (pence):670.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):662.3392

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON662.33927,535658.00670.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
15 July 2024 09:09:06127662.00XLON00286757871TRLO1
15 July 2024 09:30:07120661.00XLON00286768096TRLO1
15 July 2024 10:24:4430670.00XLON00286817629TRLO1
15 July 2024 10:24:44137670.00XLON00286817630TRLO1
15 July 2024 10:24:44123670.00XLON00286817631TRLO1
15 July 2024 10:24:44106670.00XLON00286817632TRLO1
15 July 2024 10:31:37128668.00XLON00286823305TRLO1
15 July 2024 10:32:5912667.00XLON00286824287TRLO1
15 July 2024 10:40:2312667.00XLON00286830536TRLO1
15 July 2024 10:49:0712667.00XLON00286840461TRLO1
15 July 2024 10:49:2412667.00XLON00286840629TRLO1
15 July 2024 10:49:2476667.00XLON00286840630TRLO1
15 July 2024 10:49:2424667.00XLON00286840631TRLO1
15 July 2024 10:49:24136667.00XLON00286840632TRLO1
15 July 2024 11:35:31130669.00XLON00286847590TRLO1
15 July 2024 11:35:31121669.00XLON00286847591TRLO1
15 July 2024 13:26:37122668.00XLON00286850071TRLO1
15 July 2024 13:26:37121668.00XLON00286850072TRLO1
15 July 2024 13:26:37170668.00XLON00286850073TRLO1
15 July 2024 13:26:37102668.00XLON00286850074TRLO1
15 July 2024 13:47:37242665.00XLON00286850557TRLO1
15 July 2024 14:30:0012663.00XLON00286851565TRLO1
15 July 2024 14:30:00110663.00XLON00286851566TRLO1
15 July 2024 14:34:2561662.00XLON00286851672TRLO1
15 July 2024 14:34:2559662.00XLON00286851673TRLO1
15 July 2024 14:37:53320662.00XLON00286851834TRLO1
15 July 2024 14:37:53480662.00XLON00286851835TRLO1
15 July 2024 14:50:5312658.00XLON00286852245TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:00:51124660.00XLON00286852494TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:47:31173661.00XLON00286853975TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:47:3126661.00XLON00286853976TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:47:311,000661.00XLON00286853977TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:47:31305661.00XLON00286853978TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:47:318661.00XLON00286853979TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:48:21378660.00XLON00286853986TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:59:03110660.00XLON00286854260TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:59:03500660.00XLON00286854261TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:59:03106660.00XLON00286854262TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:59:08111660.00XLON00286854265TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:59:09368659.00XLON00286854266TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:59:09268660.00XLON00286854267TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:59:09105660.00XLON00286854268TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:59:0998660.00XLON00286854269TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:59:09103660.00XLON00286854270TRLO1
15 July 2024 15:59:18358659.00XLON00286854273TRLO1
15 July 2024 16:12:1516659.00XLON00286854799TRLO1
15 July 2024 16:14:52131659.00XLON00286854914TRLO1
15 July 2024 16:14:52130659.00XLON00286854915TRLO1

