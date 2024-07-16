16th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|15th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|7,535
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|658.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|670.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|662.3392
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|662.3392
|7,535
|658.00
|670.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|15 July 2024 09:09:06
|127
|662.00
|XLON
|00286757871TRLO1
|15 July 2024 09:30:07
|120
|661.00
|XLON
|00286768096TRLO1
|15 July 2024 10:24:44
|30
|670.00
|XLON
|00286817629TRLO1
|15 July 2024 10:24:44
|137
|670.00
|XLON
|00286817630TRLO1
|15 July 2024 10:24:44
|123
|670.00
|XLON
|00286817631TRLO1
|15 July 2024 10:24:44
|106
|670.00
|XLON
|00286817632TRLO1
|15 July 2024 10:31:37
|128
|668.00
|XLON
|00286823305TRLO1
|15 July 2024 10:32:59
|12
|667.00
|XLON
|00286824287TRLO1
|15 July 2024 10:40:23
|12
|667.00
|XLON
|00286830536TRLO1
|15 July 2024 10:49:07
|12
|667.00
|XLON
|00286840461TRLO1
|15 July 2024 10:49:24
|12
|667.00
|XLON
|00286840629TRLO1
|15 July 2024 10:49:24
|76
|667.00
|XLON
|00286840630TRLO1
|15 July 2024 10:49:24
|24
|667.00
|XLON
|00286840631TRLO1
|15 July 2024 10:49:24
|136
|667.00
|XLON
|00286840632TRLO1
|15 July 2024 11:35:31
|130
|669.00
|XLON
|00286847590TRLO1
|15 July 2024 11:35:31
|121
|669.00
|XLON
|00286847591TRLO1
|15 July 2024 13:26:37
|122
|668.00
|XLON
|00286850071TRLO1
|15 July 2024 13:26:37
|121
|668.00
|XLON
|00286850072TRLO1
|15 July 2024 13:26:37
|170
|668.00
|XLON
|00286850073TRLO1
|15 July 2024 13:26:37
|102
|668.00
|XLON
|00286850074TRLO1
|15 July 2024 13:47:37
|242
|665.00
|XLON
|00286850557TRLO1
|15 July 2024 14:30:00
|12
|663.00
|XLON
|00286851565TRLO1
|15 July 2024 14:30:00
|110
|663.00
|XLON
|00286851566TRLO1
|15 July 2024 14:34:25
|61
|662.00
|XLON
|00286851672TRLO1
|15 July 2024 14:34:25
|59
|662.00
|XLON
|00286851673TRLO1
|15 July 2024 14:37:53
|320
|662.00
|XLON
|00286851834TRLO1
|15 July 2024 14:37:53
|480
|662.00
|XLON
|00286851835TRLO1
|15 July 2024 14:50:53
|12
|658.00
|XLON
|00286852245TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:00:51
|124
|660.00
|XLON
|00286852494TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:47:31
|173
|661.00
|XLON
|00286853975TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:47:31
|26
|661.00
|XLON
|00286853976TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:47:31
|1,000
|661.00
|XLON
|00286853977TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:47:31
|305
|661.00
|XLON
|00286853978TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:47:31
|8
|661.00
|XLON
|00286853979TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:48:21
|378
|660.00
|XLON
|00286853986TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:59:03
|110
|660.00
|XLON
|00286854260TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:59:03
|500
|660.00
|XLON
|00286854261TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:59:03
|106
|660.00
|XLON
|00286854262TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:59:08
|111
|660.00
|XLON
|00286854265TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:59:09
|368
|659.00
|XLON
|00286854266TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:59:09
|268
|660.00
|XLON
|00286854267TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:59:09
|105
|660.00
|XLON
|00286854268TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:59:09
|98
|660.00
|XLON
|00286854269TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:59:09
|103
|660.00
|XLON
|00286854270TRLO1
|15 July 2024 15:59:18
|358
|659.00
|XLON
|00286854273TRLO1
|15 July 2024 16:12:15
|16
|659.00
|XLON
|00286854799TRLO1
|15 July 2024 16:14:52
|131
|659.00
|XLON
|00286854914TRLO1
|15 July 2024 16:14:52
|130
|659.00
|XLON
|00286854915TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970