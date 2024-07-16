Nilörn Interim Report Q2, 2024

Period April – June



Order intake increased by 24 percent to MSEK 208 (167)

Net sales in SEK increased by 14 percent to MSEK 262 (230)

Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 261, representing an underlying organic increase of 14 percent

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 25.6 (16.1)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 24.8 (12.7)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 18.7 (9.2)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.64 (0.81)





Period January – June

Order intake increased by 13 percent to MSEK 441 (390)

Net sales in SEK increased by 12 percent to MSEK 504 (451)

Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 504, representing an underlying organic increase of 12 percent

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 48.1 (33.0)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 46.0 (27.1)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 35.4 (20.3)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.11 (1.78)





A presentation will be held today 16/7 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

For further information about Nilörn, please contact:

Krister Magnusson, CEO

Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 16 July 2024

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA and Pakistan. See also: www.nilorn.se

