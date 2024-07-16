SINGAPORE, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 16, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Supported by SphereX

OKX is pleased to announce that OKX Wallet is now supported by SphereX , a decentralized crypto exchange designed to provide users with a more secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform for trading digital assets. SphereX offers a unique combination of off-chain matching for fast trade execution, on-chain settlement for enhanced security, and cross-margin trading to optimize capital utilization.

This integration will allow OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access SphereX's decentralized exchange features directly from their wallets. Users will benefit from enhanced security, increased accessibility, and an improved trading experience while leveraging SphereX's advanced trading capabilities.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

