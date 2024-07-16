SINGAPORE, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 16, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Supported by TYMIO

OKX is pleased to announce that OKX Wallet is now supported by TYMIO, a decentralized structured products protocol that enables users to create customized financial products tailored to their needs. TYMIO allows users to set limit orders with yield, offering the ability to sell crypto above market price and buy below market price while earning passive income.

This integration will allow OKX Wallet users to access TYMIO's innovative "limit order with yield" feature directly from their wallets. Users can now potentially increase their wealth by setting custom price and duration parameters for their crypto assets, benefiting from additional yield opportunities while maintaining control over their investment strategies.

