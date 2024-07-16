SINGAPORE, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 16, 2024.



OKX Introduces Compound v3 (Arbitrum) - ETH on On-chain Earn

OKX is pleased to announce the launch of Compound v3 (Arbitrum) - ETH on its On-chain Earn platform, starting from 13:00 UTC on July 15, 2024. This new offering allows users to experience on-chain rewards without any hassle, featuring no subscription limits, simplified operational steps, and real on-chain annualized earnings.

As part of the Compound v3 Event

Compound v3 (Arbitrum) - ETH : As of July 26, Compound v3 (Arbitrum) - ETH will share an additional 100,000 ARB rewards with OKX Web3 Wallet.



: As of July 26, Compound v3 (Arbitrum) - ETH will share an additional 100,000 ARB rewards with OKX Web3 Wallet. Compound v3 (Arbitrum) - USDC: As of July 30, for users currently participating in the Compound v3 (Arbitrum) - USDC event phase 1, users can enjoy the rewards of the event phase 2 without the need to redeem funds.



To learn more about Compound v3 Event - Phase 1, please visit： https://www.okx.com/zh-hans/help/compound-v3-arbitrum-usdc-earn-product-and-event-phase-1-launch-announcement

The reward structure includes deposit rewards in ETH, COMP token rewards distributed every 8 days, and daily ARB token rewards sent to users' funding accounts.

To participate, users can simply access the On-chain Earn section of the OKX platform, search for ETH or USDC, and select Compound v3 (Arbitrum).

This integration aligns with OKX's commitment to expanding its ecosystem and providing users with cutting-edge earning opportunities in a decentralized, efficient, and secure environment.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.okx.com/help/compound-v3-arbitrum-eth-on-chain-earn-product-and-event-phase-2-launch

