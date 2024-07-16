[Latest] Global Organic Pea Protein Market Size/Share Worth USD 48,647.8 Million by 2033 at a 8.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Organic Pea Protein Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Bakery & Snacks, Meat Extenders & Analogs, Beverages, Others), By Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Textured, Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Organic Pea Protein Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 21,416.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23,345.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 48,647.8 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Organic Pea Protein Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising Health Consciousness: Increasing awareness about health and wellness among consumers is a significant growth factor for the organic pea protein market. Consumers are increasingly seeking plant-based protein alternatives as part of a healthier lifestyle, which is driving the demand for organic pea protein products.

Growing Demand for Vegan and Vegetarian Products: The rising adoption of vegetarian and vegan diets, driven by concerns about animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and health benefits, is fueling the demand for plant-based protein sources like organic pea protein. This trend is particularly pronounced in developed regions like North America and Europe but is also gaining traction globally.

Expansion of the Sports Nutrition Industry: The sports nutrition sector is experiencing robust growth globally, with athletes and fitness enthusiasts increasingly incorporating protein supplements into their diets to support muscle growth, recovery, and overall performance. Organic pea protein, known for its high protein content and suitability for vegan diets, is gaining popularity as a key ingredient in sports nutrition products.

Clean Label Trend: The clean label movement, characterized by consumers’ preference for natural, minimally processed, and transparently sourced ingredients, is driving the demand for organic pea protein. Organic pea protein aligns well with this trend, as it is perceived as a clean, natural, and sustainable protein source without artificial additives or genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Innovation and Product Development: Manufacturers are investing in research and development to innovate and diversify organic pea protein products. This includes the development of new formulations, flavors, and functional attributes to cater to diverse consumer preferences and applications, such as beverages, snacks, and meat analogs. Such innovations are expanding the market reach and driving growth.

Government Support and Regulations: Government initiatives promoting organic farming practices and sustainable agriculture, coupled with stringent regulations governing food safety and labeling standards, are providing a conducive environment for the growth of the organic pea protein market. Certifications such as USDA Organic and EU Organic further validate the quality and authenticity of organic pea protein products, boosting consumer confidence and market growth.

Organic Pea Protein Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Royal DSM, a Dutch multinational company, finalized the acquisition of Vestkorn Milling, a prominent European producer of pea-derived products. The transaction, valued at US$ 79.97 million, strengthens DSM’s position in the market for plant-based ingredients and aligns with its sustainability-focused growth strategy.

In 2020, Cargill, a US-based food company, invested US$ 75 million in PURIS to enhance pea protein production capacity at a Dawson, Minnesota facility. This investment aims to meet the increasing global demand for pea protein, starch, and fiber, supporting PURIS’ growth strategy.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 23,345.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 48,647.8 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 21,416.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033

Organic Pea Protein Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Organic Pea Protein Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chain: The organic pea protein market experienced disruptions in the supply chain due to lockdown measures, travel restrictions, and labor shortages imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. This led to delays in sourcing raw materials, transportation bottlenecks, and logistical challenges, affecting the production and distribution of organic pea protein products.

Shift in Consumer Preferences: The pandemic altered consumer behavior and preferences, with a heightened focus on health, immunity, and sustainability. While demand for plant-based protein products remained strong, the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and economic downturn influenced purchasing decisions, leading to fluctuations in demand for organic pea protein.

Investment in E-commerce and Online Retail: To adapt to changing consumer behavior and capitalize on the surge in online shopping during the pandemic, organic pea protein manufacturers and retailers expanded their e-commerce presence. Enhanced digital marketing strategies, promotional offers, and direct-to-consumer sales channels facilitated broader market reach and accessibility.

Diversification of Product Offerings: Manufacturers diversified their product portfolios by introducing new organic pea protein formulations, flavors, and value-added products to cater to evolving consumer preferences and emerging market segments. Innovation in product development addressed specific nutritional needs, such as fortification with vitamins, minerals, and functional ingredients.

Supply Chain Resilience and Localization: Companies focused on building resilience in their supply chains by diversifying sourcing locations, securing alternative transportation routes, and implementing inventory management strategies to mitigate the impact of future disruptions. Localization of production facilities and sourcing networks helped reduce dependencies on international markets.

Focus on Food Safety and Quality Assurance: Given heightened consumer concerns about food safety and hygiene during the pandemic, organic pea protein manufacturers prioritized stringent quality control measures, adherence to regulatory standards, and implementation of food safety protocols across the production process to ensure product integrity and trustworthiness.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Organic Pea Protein Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Organic Pea Protein Market – Regional Analysis

The Organic Pea Protein Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the organic pea protein market is witnessing a surge in demand driven by the growing adoption of plant-based diets and increasing health consciousness. Key trends include the rise of innovative pea protein-based products in the food and beverage sector, particularly in the United States and Canada. Additionally, strategic partnerships between manufacturers and retailers are facilitating market expansion and product accessibility, while investments in sustainable agriculture practices support long-term growth.

Europe: Europe’s organic pea protein market is characterized by a strong emphasis on sustainability and clean label trends. Consumers in countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are increasingly opting for organic and plant-based protein sources. Trends include the emergence of pea protein-based meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, and snacks. Moreover, stringent regulations and certifications for organic products contribute to consumer trust and market growth in the region.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the organic pea protein market is fueled by the rising demand for plant-based protein alternatives, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan. Trends include the integration of pea protein into traditional Asian food products, catering to local taste preferences and dietary habits. Furthermore, the growing awareness of health and wellness, coupled with the expansion of e-commerce platforms, is driving the online distribution of organic pea protein products in the region.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA’s organic pea protein market is characterized by the increasing adoption of vegan and vegetarian diets, particularly in urban centers across Latin America and the Middle East. Trends include the development of pea protein-based functional foods and beverages targeting health-conscious consumers. Moreover, investments in agricultural infrastructure and government initiatives to promote sustainable farming practices are driving the production and export of organic pea protein in the region.

List of the prominent players in the Organic Pea Protein Market:

Roquette Frères

Puris

Axiom Foods Inc.

Glanbia plc

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

The Scoular Company

Nutri-Pea Limited

Farbest Brands

AGT Food and Ingredients

World Food Processing

Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd.

Hill Pharma Inc.

Others

The Organic Pea Protein Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Bakery & Snacks

Meat Extenders & Analogs

Beverages

Others

By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

Others

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

