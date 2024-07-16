Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry Research 2024-2035: Partnerships and Collaborations Fueling Market Growth, Close to 300 Trials Being Evaluated to Treat Myriad of Disease Indications

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Application Area, Type of Product Synthesized, Type of Oligonucleotide Synthesized, Scale of Operation, Therapeutic Area, End-Users, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is estimated to be worth $ 4.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The new research study consists of industry trends, detailed oligonucleotide synthesis market analysis, key market insights, market impact analysis, and oligonucleotide synthesis market forecast and opportunity analysis. The growth in the opportunity for contract manufacturers over the next decade is likely to be the result of the anticipated rise in the demand for oligonucleotide therapeutics.

Oligonucleotides or oligos are short single stranded fragments of DNA or RNA molecules. These typically consist of 10-50 nucleotide chains with each chain made up of phosphate group, a sugar molecule (deoxyribose in DNA and ribose in RNA), and a nitrogenous base. The nitrogenous base can be adenine (A), cytosine (C), guanidine (G) and thymine (T) in DNA, or adenine (A), cytosine (C), guanidine (G) and uracil (U) in RNA. These molecules play a crucial role in genetic testing, molecular testing and various other analytical testing procedures, such as artificial gene synthesis and polymerase chain reactions.

With the approval of the first antisense oligonucleotide drug, Vitravene, the applications of oligonucleotides in research and diagnostics, in addition to therapeutics, have significantly increased. Several preclinical and clinical studies have demonstrated the potential of oligonucleotides as a safe and effective treatment modality; these molecules possess unique characteristics, such as high target specificity and superior pharmacokinetic profile.

Presently, over 15 oligonucleotide-based therapies have been approved globally. Notable examples of recently approved products include (in reverse chronological order of year of approval) Amvuttra (2022), AMONDYS 45 (2021), Leqvio (2021) and Oxlumo (2020). Additionally, close to 300 clinical studies are currently evaluating around 80 oligonucleotides for over 102 different indications across 14 therapeutic areas, targeting 66 different genes.

Pipeline Analysis: Competitive Landscape of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Providers

The oligonucleotide synthesis market landscape features 110+ very large, large, mid-sized and small oligonucleotide synthesis providers offering custom oligonucleotide synthesis, oligonucleotide modification and oligonucleotide purification services, which are intended for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Further, the most commonly adopted modification techniques for oligonucleotides include labeling modifications, backbone modifications and modified bases.

It is worth highlighting that modified bases are locked nucleic acids that can be incorporated into DNA or RNA at multiple sites during synthesis in order to enhance the therapeutic effect of the product. Examples of companies offering modified bases include (arranged in alphabetical order) Eurofins Genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies, LGC Biosearch Technologies and ThermoFisher Scientific. Furthermore, HPLC is the most commonly used technique for oligonucleotides purification, followed by polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis. This can be attributed to the fact that these techniques help to obtain highly pure and premium quality oligonucleotides. In addition, various high throughput RNA/DNA synthesizers are being launched with advanced purification technology to improve yield.

Market Trend Analysis: Partnerships and Collaborations have Fueled the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Growth

In recent years, several partnerships have been established by industry stakeholders, in order to consolidate their presence in this field, and enhance their capabilities and product portfolio to meet the growing demand for oligonucleotide-based therapeutics. It is worth highlighting that over 30% of these partnerships have been inked in the past two years. Interestingly, most of the agreements signed between the stakeholders were acquisition and manufacturing agreements. For instance, in August 2023, EUROAPI acquired BianoGMP to strengthen its CDMO expertise in the domain.

Clinical Trial Analysis: Close to 300 Trials are Evaluating Oligonucleotides to Treat Myriad of Disease Indications

Close to 300 clinical trials have been registered across different geographical regions to evaluate various oligonucleotides. Majority (>50%) of these trials were registered in North America. Further, the maximum number of patients (19,590) have been enrolled in clinical trials conducted in Europe, which account for 26% of the overall enrollment. It is worth mentioning that Ionis Pharmaceuticals is conducting the maximum number of trials in this industry for various target indications, including atherosclerosis, Crohn's disease, elevated triglycerides, familial chylomicronemia syndrome, hATTR amyloidosis rheumatoid arthritis, transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Regional Analysis: North America Emerges as the Hub of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market; Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

Majority of the oligonucleotide synthesis providers are headquartered in North America, followed by companies based in Europe. Currently, North America and Europe capture around 75% of the market share of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. In recent years, demand for oligonucleotide-based products in the North America region has witnessed a significant increase owing to increasing R&D investments and number of clinical studies pertaining to the development of oligonucleotides / oligonucleotide-based products. It is worth highlighting that, in the coming years, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a higher owing to the lower manufacturing costs, cheap and skilled labor and supportive regulatory landscapes in this region.

The opinions and insights presented in this study were Influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in the oligonucleotide synthesis market. In addition, the research report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders (arranged on the basis of designation):

Founder and Managing Director, Small Company, Germany

Co-Founder and Managing Director, Small Company, India

Chief Scientific Officer and Managing Director, Small Company, Germany

Managing Director, Mid-sized Company, Germany

Business Officer, Mid-sized Company, China

Chem Lab Manager, Small Company, US

Global Corporate Sales and Business Development, Small Company, Germany

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Insights

Historical Trend: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2035

Market Size in 2024: $4.8 Billion

CAGR: 9.9%

Application Area

Research and Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Type of Product Synthesized Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Finished Dosage Forms

Type of Oligonucletide Synthesized Antisense DNA siRNA Other Oligonucleotides

Scale of Operation Clinical Commercial

Therapeutic Area Cardiovascular Disorders Genetic Disorders Liver Disorders Rare Diseases Other Disorders

End-users Pharmaceutical/Biopharmaceutical Companies Academic And Research Institutes Hospitals

Company Size Small Mid-sized Large and Very Large

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled Agilent Technologies Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services CordenPharma Creative Biolabs Ella Biotech Eurofins Genomics Future synthesis Integrated DNA Technologies Kaneka Eurogentec LGC Biosearch Technologies Merck Microsynth Nitto Avecia Ribo Biotechnology STA Pharmaceutical / Wuxi STA Sumitomo Chemical Thermo Fisher Scientific TriLink Biotechnologies (Full list of more than 100 companies captured is available in the report)

PowerPoint Presentation (Complimentary)

Customization Scope: 15% Free Customization

Excel Data Packs (Complimentary) Market Landscape Company Competitiveness Analysis Clinical Trial Analysis Big Pharma Initiatives Partnerships and Collaborations Recent Expansions Capacity Analysis Demand Analysis Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Economic And Other Project Specific Considerations

4. Executive Summary

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

7. Company Competitiveness Analysis

8. Company Profiles

9. Make Versus Buy Decision Making Framework

10. Clinical Trial Analysis

11. Partnerships And Collaborations

12. Recent Expansions

13. Big Pharma Initiatives

14. Capacity Analysis

15. Demand Analysis

16. Market Impact Analysis

17. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

18. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Application Area

19. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Type Of Product Synthesized

20. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Type Of Oligonucleotide Synthesized

21. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Scale Of Operation

22. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Therapeutic Area

23. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By End-Users

24. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Company Size

25. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Distribution By Key Geographical Regions

26. Executive Insights

27. Concluding Remarks

