Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Communications: Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface RIS and Reflect-array Materials and Hardware Markets, Technology 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forthcoming 6G communications technology landscape. With an expected launch in 2030, 6G is anticipated to bring transformative advancements to communication systems with the implementation of Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS). The novel technology is predicted to significantly enhance data range, penetration, and the overall efficiency of wireless networks.

The report explores the multifaceted nature of RIS, foreseeing its evolution to handle sub-terahertz frequencies progressing to terahertz, near infrared, and optical frequencies.



In serving as a vital resource for stakeholders across the industry, the report offers a comprehensive overview for both investors and product integrators, as well as scholars and regulators. It provides an extensive list of questions answered, spanning cost analysis, market gaps, and multifunctional purposes of RIS, among others.

The detailed documentation of research, particularly highlights from 2023 and 2024, presents an evidential base for stakeholders seeking informed decisions and understanding of market trajectories up to 2045.



Innovation and Objectives in 6G Technology



The current advancements in RIS applications are shaping the objectives of 6G technology to be invisible, independent, ubiquitous, and multifunctional. The analysis pinpoints the rapid progress in ensuring that the RIS hardware achieves these objectives.

Additionally, the report navigates through the potential of RIS to become self-sustainable and environmentally friendly, foreseeing technology such as zero-energy devices and energy harvesting options.



Market Forecast and Opportunities



Forecasts predict that the market will witness significant developments in terms of new materials, devices, and system designs by 2045. The potential for transparent RIS technology and its attractiveness is assessed thoroughly, demonstrating its potential impact on the market. The report also examines 6G technological capabilities in optical carriers, emphasizing the prerequisites for near-infrared and visible light communication.



Manufacturing Insights and Future Prospects



A critical evaluation of the manufacturing processes involved in the deployment of 6G RIS and reflect-arrays is addressed. The cost implications from hardware inception to installation for both indoor and outdoor RIS systems are scrutinized.

Additionally, the report investigates the role of smaller enterprises in the colossal 6G industry, offering insights into prospective partnerships and business opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces definition, design, deployment with two infograms

1.4 Key conclusions: 6G Communications and its RIS design and deployment 2025-2045

1.5 Key conclusions: materials and devices for RIS tuning

1.6 Key conclusions: Manufacturing technology for 6G RIS and reflect-arrays

1.7 Key conclusions; the long view

1.8 RIS cost analysis

1.9 The different prioritisation of research and company development for 5G and 6G

1.10 6G RIS SWOT appraisal

1.11 RIS evolution 2025-2045

1.12 5G and 6G RIS roadmap 2025-2045

1.13 Trend from RIS components-in-a-box to smart materials 2025-2045

1.14 Market forecasts 2025-2045

2. Definition, origin, importance, key issues, required capabilities

2.1 Definitions and nomenclature

2.2 Terminology thicket

2.3 1G to 6G journey

2.4 RIS explanation and purposes

2.5 Trend to beam forming and steering but "beam" is a euphemism

2.6 Inadequate attention to hardware, importance of ultimate performance targets

2.7 RIS from the systems and security viewpoint

2.8 6G global architecture proposals, complementary systems and the range dilemma

2.9 Infogram of 6G and complementary systems using RIS with references to recent research

2.10 Infogram of likely 6G hardware and allied manufacturers

2.11 RIS compared to traditional approaches: mixed approaches

2.12 Diverse functionalities and applications of reconfigurable and intelligent metasurfaces

2.13 Examples of 6G RIS initiatives worldwide

3. Ultimate 6G RIS hardware objectives: invisible, independent, ubiquitous, multifunctional, everlasting

3.1 Overview

3.2 Metasurface energy harvesting likely for 6G

3.3 RIS will become zero energy devices and they will enable ZED client devices

3.4 Routes to self-powered, long life RIS

3.5 Long life: self-healing materials for fit-and-forget

3.6 Multifunctional RIS: solid-state cooling functionality can enhance RIS acceptability, payback

3.7 Multifunctional RIS assists energy harvesting

3.8 Multifunctional RIS with integral sensing ISAC and positioning

3.9 RIS ensuring system security: combined semi-passive and active RIS

4. Transparent passive reflect-arrays and all-round STAR RIS

4.1 Overview

4.2 Situation with transparent 6G transmission-handling surfaces in 2024-5

4.3 Options for 6G beam-handling surfaces that can be visually transparent or opaque

4.4 Transparent IRS and RIS can go almost anywhere

4.5 Transparent passive intelligent reflecting surface IRS: Meta Nanoweb Sekisui

4.6 Transparent RIS

4.7 Simultaneous transmissive and reflective STAR RIS

4.8 Other research papers analysed from 2024

4.9 Other research papers analysed from 2023

4.10 Earlier work - examples

5. Base station, UAV and large area MIMO RIS

5.1 Definitions and the link between base station and aerial RIS

5.2 UAV drones and RIS

5.3 Aerial RIS base station research

5.4 Research in 2024 related to UAV RIS: 52 other papers

5.5 RIS as small cell base station

5.6 RIS-enabled, self-sufficient, ultra-massive 6G UM-MIMO base station design

5.7 Other MIMO large area RIS advances

5.8 RIS for massive MIMO base station: Tsinghua University, Emerson

5.9 Next advances planned ELAA

6. 6G RIS hardware and system design enhancing the propagation path at sub-THz, THz

6.1 Needs, primary impediments

6.2 The different prioritisation of research and company development for 5G and 6G

6.3 RIS operation modes

6.4 RIS design for specific industries and changes: custom designed and self-adaptive RIS

6.5 RIS tuning hardware options compared

6.6 Detail on some promising and less-promising tuning materials for 6G RIS 0.1-1THz and NearIR

6.7 Analysis of other research papers in 2024 for THz RIS and below

6.8 Analysis of other research papers in 2024 for THz RIS and below

7. Optical carriers: 6G ORIS hardware and system design enhancing the propagation path at near infrared and visible frequencies

7.1 Overview of near-infrared and visible light ORIS and allied device design

7.2 Prioritisation of research and company development are inappropriate; analysis

7.3 Importance of visible light communication for 6G

7.4 Challenges addressed by FSO and VLC

7.5 How attenuation in air by frequency and type 0.1THz to visible is complementary

7.6 ORIS indoor, outdoor and underwater

7.7 Part of stratospheric communications and beyond

7.8 6G RIS and LED optical communication technologies including LiFi

7.9 LED and potentially 6G LiFi and 6G optical RIS materials

7.10 Envisioned RIS-enabled 6G LiFi applications in indoor and outdoor scenarios.

7.11 LED communication generally

7.12 System model for a RIS-aided indoor VLC system

7.13 Metamaterial ORIS for 6G Communication and system design

7.14 Metalenses for 6G Communication

7.15 Mirror array ORIS design

7.16 Possible combined light/THz 6G Communications for best QOS

7.17 Appraisal of other research in 2024 and 2023

7.18 Significant earlier research

8. Key enabling hardware: metamaterials, metasurfaces

8.1 Overview

8.2 Electrically-functionalised transparent glass for 6G Communications and other OTA, TIRS

8.3 The meta-atom and patterning options

8.4 Commercial, operational, theoretical, structural options compared

8.5 Metamaterial patterns and materials

8.6 Six formats of communications metamaterial with examples

8.7 Tunable metamaterials

8.8 Metasurface primer

8.9 The long-term picture of metamaterials overall

8.10 Emerging applications of GHz, THz, infrared and optical metamaterials

8.11 SWOT appraisal for metamaterials and metasurfaces generally

9. 6G RIS and reflect-array manufacture, testing, cost breakdown, small companies involved

9.1 Thin film and transparent electronics state-of-the-art

9.2 Trend from discrete boards, stacked films to full smart material integration

9.3 Importance of flexible, laminar and 2D energy harvesting and sensing

9.4 How manufacturing technologies differ for 6G RIS optical, low or high THz

9.5 Formats for manufacturing planned 6G RIS devices and systems

9.6 All-metal terahertz metasurfaces

9.7 All-dielectric terahertz metasurfaces: new advances in 2024

9.8 Ionic metasurfaces by ultra-fast laser tailoring

9.9 6G RIS testing

9.10 RIS cost analysis

9.11 Small and medium non-telco companies involved in 6G manufacturing technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1i4hi

