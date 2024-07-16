United States Education Market (K-12, Post-Secondary, Corporate Training & Child Care) Insights & Forecast Report 2024-2028

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Education Market (K-12, Post-Secondary, Corporate Training & Child Care): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. education market is expected to record a value of US$2.25 trillion in 2028, recording growth at a CAGR of 4.87%, for the time period of 2024-2028.

Factors such as rising income level, mounting internet penetration, surging population of children under five, rising labor force participation of women, increasing government initiatives & educational funding level and surging number of merger and acquisition activities supported growth in the U.S. education market. However, growth of the industry is anticipated to be challenged by factors such as labor shortage, increasing competition from foreign universities, rising not for profit institutions and legal & regulatory issues.

A few notable trends of the market include greater use of technology in education sector coupled with introduction of new technologies in the education sector, rising shift towards online education, escalating importance of early education and emerging blended learning.

The U.S. education market can be broadly segmented into K-12, post-secondary, corporate training and child care. The K-12 segment is the fastest growing market, owing to factors such as advances in the education technology, improved accessibility to quality education and smart learning, favorable regulatory policies, increasing government and international baccalaureate initiatives to improve the quality of education at the K-12 level.

Furthermore, in terms of profitability, the market can be split into not for-profit and for-profit. Whereas, the market is divided into on premise and cloud, on the basis of type. According to the sector, the education market in the U.S., can be categorized into public and private sector.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Income Level

Mounting Internet Penetration

Surging Population of Children below Five

Rising Labor Force Participation of Women

Increasing Government Initiatives & Educational Funding level

Surging Merger & Acquisition Activities

Expanding Urbanization

Key Trends & Developments

Greater Use of Technology in Education Sector

Increasing Personal Funding as Major Source for International Students

Introduction of New Technologies in the Education Sector

Rising Shift towards Online Education

Escalating Importance of Early Education

Emergent Blended Learning

Challenges

Shortage of Labour

Increasing Competition from Foreign Universities

Free Public Pre-K Initiative Threat to For-Profit Operators

Rising Not-For-Profit Competitors

Legal & Regulatory Issues

