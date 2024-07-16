Global Automotive Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2024: OEM Integration and Generative AI will Ensure Greater Connectivity and Digitalization Despite Labor Shortage and Price Pressure

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the global light vehicle industry experienced a 6.5% growth, driven by economic recovery and resolved semiconductor chip supply chain challenges. China, the United States, India, Japan, and Germany experienced positive growth. China took the lead with 11% YoY growth in vehicles sold.



Of the 14.1 million EVs sold in 2023, 70% were BEVs. and 30% were PHEVs. As a result, EV penetration increased from 13% in 2022 to 15.8% in 2023. BYD and Tesla remained the top participants with unit sales of 2.9 million and 1.8 million, respectively.



The growth trajectory of the automotive industry will focus on EVs, connectivity, and digitization. Vertical integration of EV-related capabilities will help OEMs mitigate against supply chain disruptions, increase efficiency, and establish competitive advantages.



The shift toward EVs, connected features, digitization, and autonomy will increase the demand for new skills in automotive manufacturing, with particular focus on software and IT professionals. Increasing connectivity and real-time data regarding vehicle operation and the health of various components are enabling the rise of prognostic and remote diagnostic solutions. EVs will require best-in-class battery management solutions that can aid in optimal battery design, health and performance monitoring, and failure prediction while deployed, and residual value prediction at the product's end of life. Significant advancements in connectivity, electrification, and sustainability will support sector growth in 2024, despite challenges related to higher incentives and increased pricing pressure.



Generative AI is transforming the automotive sector. It is impacting vehicle design, navigation, predictive maintenance, voice assistants, manufacturing, supply chain, and quality control, and enhancing the safety, efficiency, and personalization of in-car interactions. OEMs will be operating in a more challenging environment, with a focus on higher incentives and increased pricing pressure at a time when labor costs are already squeezing profit margins. Advancements in connectivity, electrification, and sustainability will bring about transformative changes in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in Global Automotive Market 2024

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Automotive Industry

Growth Environment

Key Findings: A Recap of 2023

Key Findings: Top 10 Predictions for 2024

Snapshot: Global LV Sales by Region in 2023 and 2024F

Ecosystem

Research Scope

Vehicle Segmentation

Segmentation

Global Automotive Sales Insights

Global LV Sales by Region in 2023 and 2024F: Snapshot

Top Country Markets in 2023

Top 5 Country Markets by Sales Volume in 2023

Top 5 Regions by Sales Volume

Major Automotive OEM Performance in 2023

Global LV Sales of Top 10 Chinese OEM Groups

OEM Market Share by Top 5 Region/Country, 2023

Global LV Trends, 2024

Multipronged Approach to Shortlist Top Trends

Top Automotive Trends, Global, 2024-2026

Surging Chinese EV Exports

PV Export Highlights

Acceleration in SDV Development

Alternative Battery Chemistries

Development of V2G-Compatible Vehicles

Generative AI in Automotive

Growth Generator: Global Shared Mobility Outlook, 2024

Regulations and Mandates: A Snapshot

Top Trends Driving the Global Shared Mobility Industry in 2024

Shared Mobility *GMV by Region

Profitability

Top 10 Shared Mobility Predictions for 2024

Growth Generator: Connectivity and Telematics Outlook, 2024

Regulations and Mandates: A Snapshot

Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Vehicle Industry

Connected Vehicle Sales by Region

Top 10 Connected Vehicle Predictions for 2024

Growth Generator: Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Outlook, 2024

2023 Highlights

Top Trends Driving the Global EV Industry in 2024

Global Electric Vehicle Market 2023 and 2024F

Global EV Battery Industry Overview 2024

Top 10 Electric Vehicle Predictions for 2024

Growth Generator: Global Autonomous Outlook, 2024

Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Regulations Overview: Global

Top Trends Driving the Global ADAS and AD Industry

ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast

Top 10 Autonomous vehicles Predictions for 2024

Growth Generator: Global Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2024

Notable Regulations and Mandates: A Snapshot

Top Trends Driving The Global Automotive Aftermarket In 2024

Global Light Vehicles in Operation

Global Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Outlook

Top 10 Automotive Aftermarket Predictions for 2024

Regional Highlights for 2023 and Forecasts for 2024

Regional Performance: North America

Regional Performance: Europe

Regional Performance: LATAM

Regional Performance: APAC

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Connectivity to Improve Road Safety

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 3: Private Labeling

Best Practices Recognition

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

BYD

Tesla

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8xr4d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.