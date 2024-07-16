Singapore Data Center Database 2024: Expansion of Data Center Presence and AI Demand Will Fuel Strong Growth Across the Market

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database product covers the Singapore data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 41 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Eastern Singapore, Southern Singapore, and Northern Singapore

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

The existing data center capacity in Singapore is over 600 MW on full build, which is almost two times the country's current Upcoming capacity

Eastern Singapore, Northern Singapore, and Southern Singapore dominate existing data center capacity in Singapore

Around 70% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Eastern Singapore, Northern Singapore, Southern Singapore

Expansion of data center presence and AI demand will fuel strong growth across the market

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (41 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (SIN1 or STT Defu 3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Company Coverage:

AirTrunk

BDx

CapitaLand

China Mobile International

Digital Realty

DODID

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Evoque Data Centre Solutions

Global Switch

INAP

Iron Mountain

Keppel DC REIT

Mapletree Investment Trust

NTT Global Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group

Racks Central

Singtel

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telin Singapore

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

