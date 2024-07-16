Singapore Data Center Database 2024: Expansion of Data Center Presence and AI Demand Will Fuel Strong Growth Across the Market

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Singapore data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 41 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Eastern Singapore, Southern Singapore, and Northern Singapore
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- The existing data center capacity in Singapore is over 600 MW on full build, which is almost two times the country's current Upcoming capacity
- Eastern Singapore, Northern Singapore, and Southern Singapore dominate existing data center capacity in Singapore
- Around 70% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Eastern Singapore, Northern Singapore, Southern Singapore
- Expansion of data center presence and AI demand will fuel strong growth across the market
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (41 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (SIN1 or STT Defu 3)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Company Coverage:
- AirTrunk
- BDx
- CapitaLand
- China Mobile International
- Digital Realty
- DODID
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Equinix
- Evoque Data Centre Solutions
- Global Switch
- INAP
- Iron Mountain
- Keppel DC REIT
- Mapletree Investment Trust
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Princeton Digital Group
- Racks Central
- Singtel
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- Telin Singapore
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
