Netherlands Data Centre Landscape Report 2024: Data Centre Third-Party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the Netherlands

New rules, announced in late 2023 by the Municipality of Amsterdam, will restrict the data centres limit in the Amsterdam municipality which is part of the larger Metropole Region. There are nearly 150 third-party Data Centre facilities in the Dutch market run by some 50 Data Centre Companies, with a forecast of 500k m2 of Data Centre raised floor and just under 800 MW of Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) at the end of 2023.

The market has seen a wave of Data Centre consolidation, as well as new data centre announcements. For example, Global Switch which in 2023 announced the first stage of its Amsterdam East facility and Switch Data Center announced its Amsterdam (AMS6) facility, a 25,000 m2 with 45/60 MW of power, in the Schiphol cluster.

Amsterdamhas become one of the largest Data Centre city clusters in Europe- According to datacentre pricing's forecasts, the Amsterdam region alone accounts for close to sixty per cent of all Dutch Data Centre space. The Dutch Data Centre facilities are located in sixty different cities.

This new report covers the Dutch Data Centre market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

New Developments

Third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Profiles of the key Data Centre Providers

Market share by Data Centre Provider

Data Centre floor space forecast from2024 to 2027

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from2024 to 2027

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from2024 to 2027 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Company Coverage:

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Key Topics Covered:

Acquisitions/Mergers

Data Centre Development in the Netherlands

Summary Box - Dutch Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the Netherlands

Key Dutch Data Centre Provider Profiles

Dutch Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2024 to 2027)

Dutch Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2024 to 2027)

Dutch Data Centre Power Costs - (in euro per kWH)

The Key Dutch Data Centre Clusters

Dutch Data Centre Pricing Forecasts - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2024 to 2027)

Dutch Data Centre Revenue Forecasts - in millions of Euro per annum (2024 to 2027)

The key Trends in the Dutch Data Centre Market

Dutch Data Centre Outlook

List of Figures

A simplified map of the Netherlands

A table summarising the key Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the Netherlands

A picture showing CyrusOne's AMS-1 facility

A picture showing the Equinix Data Centre locations in the Amsterdam area

A map showing the locations of the Digital Realty's Dutch Data Centres

A chart showing the forecast Dutch Data Centre raised floor space from the beginning of 2024 to the end of 2027 in m2

A chart showing the forecast Dutch Data Centre DCCP in MW from the beginning of 2024 to the end of 2027 in MW

A pie chart showing the market share for the key Dutch Data Centre Providers - by raised floor space as of the end of 2023

A chart showing the industrial electricity cost in kWH for selected European Countries (in Euro per kWH)

A chart and table showing the average Data Centre rack space, m2 & kW rentals in Euro per month from the beginning of 2024 to the end of 2027

A chart showing forecast Data Centre Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum from the beginning of 2024 to the end of 2027

