Spain Data Centre Landscape Report 2024: Spanish Data Centre Raised Floor Space Set to Nearly Triple from 2023 to 2027, with Data Centre Customer Power Increasing by 52.7%

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain: Data Centre Landscape - 2024 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are some sixty third-party Data Centre facilities in Spain provided by over forty Data Centre companies. Expansion and new build have been announced by a number of Data Dentre companies, some of these include ADI AQ Compute, BWB, Cyrus One, Data4, Digital Realty, Digital Valley, Equinix, Form8tion, GTR, Iron Mountain, and others.

Madrid remains the main Data Centre cluster in Spain, followed by Barcelona, with Barcelona seeing also significant growth, by a far higher percentage than Madrid, though from a far lower base. In October 2023, after a number of years saw the official inauguration of the Barcelona Cable Landing Station (CLS) - Catalonia's first international internet submarine cables landing port. The facility, described by government officials as "strategic infrastructure" for the autonomous region, is located in the northern suburb of Sant Adria de Besos, next to the prominent'Tres Xemeneies' (Three Chimneys) heritage factory.

Datacentre pricing forecasts that Spanish Data Centre raised floor space will nearly triple from the end of 2023 to the end of 2027, with Data Centre Customer Power increasing by 52.7 per cent.

This new report covers the Spanish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Market share by Data Centre Provider

Data Centre floor space forecast from2024 to 2027

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from2024 to 2027

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2024 to 2027 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Acquisitions/Mergers

Data Centre Development in Spain

Summary Box - Spanish Data Centre Summary

The key third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Spain

The key Spanish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Market share by Data Centre Provider

Spanish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2024 to 2027)

Spanish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW

Spanish Data Centre Power Costs - in Euro per kWH

The Key Spanish Data Centre Clusters

Spanish Data Centre Pricing forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2024 to 2027)

Spanish Data Centre Revenues forecast - in millions of Euro (2024 to 2027)

The key Trends in the Spanish Data Centre Market & Data Centre Outlook

List of Figures:

A simplified map of Spain

A table summarising the key Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Spain

A chart showing forecast Spanish Data Centre raised floor space from the beginning of 2024 to the end of 2027 in m2

A pie chart showing the key Spanish Data Centre Providers by Data Centre raised floor space in per cent as of the end of 2023

A chart showing the forecast Spanish Data Centre DCCP in MW from the beginning of 2024 to the end of 2027 in MW

A chart and table showing the average Data Centre rack space, m2 & kW rentals in Euro per month (2024 to 2027)

A chart showing forecast Spanish Data Centre Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum from the beginning of 2024 to the end of 2027

Company Coverage:

ADI AQ Compute

BWB

Cyrus One

Data4

Digital Realty

Digital Valley

Equinix

Form8tion

GTR

Iron Mountain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4795is

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.