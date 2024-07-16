Europe Wind Farms Onshore and Offshore Market Database 2024

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Europe. It includes 27075 entries (in 40 countries). Its content represents 233,6 GW onshore and 525,8 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 254 entries (13,5 GW)
- Operational: 23707 entries (220,1 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 548 entries (459,4 GW)
- Approved: 30 entries (18,5 GW)
- Under construction: 26 entries (14,5 GW)
- Operational: 162 entries (33,4 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United-Kingdom
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3u1oy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.