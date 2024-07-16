Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis 2024: Top 10 Market Operators Collectively Hold Around 80% of the Existing Core and Shell Capacity

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Top operators in the Latin American data center market include Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Equinix, Scala Data Centers, and KIO Networks. These leading companies play a significant role in the region's data center infrastructure.

The top 10 market operators collectively hold around 80% of the existing core and shell capacity in Latin America, indicating a highly consolidated market.

Brazil stands out as the largest data center market in Latin America, with a market share of approximately 55% of the existing data center capacity. Additionally, Brazil is a major contributor to future growth, accounting for around 43% of the upcoming data center capacity in the region.

Following Brazil, the countries with significant existing data center capacity are Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. These countries also play crucial roles in the region's data center landscape.

Looking ahead, we expect growing contributions from countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Paraguay during the forecast period, indicating an expanding and diversifying market across Latin America.

This database (Excel) product covers the LATIN AMERICA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed analysis of 219 existing data centers

Detailed analysis of 83 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (219 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1))

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (83 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database



2. Scope & Assumptions



3. Definitions



4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility



5. Existing Data Center Database



6. Upcoming Data Center Facility



7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)



8. Colocation Pricing



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c95yyz

