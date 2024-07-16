Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis 2024: Top 10 Market Operators Collectively Hold Around 80% of the Existing Core and Shell Capacity

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Top operators in the Latin American data center market include Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Equinix, Scala Data Centers, and KIO Networks. These leading companies play a significant role in the region's data center infrastructure.
The top 10 market operators collectively hold around 80% of the existing core and shell capacity in Latin America, indicating a highly consolidated market.
Brazil stands out as the largest data center market in Latin America, with a market share of approximately 55% of the existing data center capacity. Additionally, Brazil is a major contributor to future growth, accounting for around 43% of the upcoming data center capacity in the region.
Following Brazil, the countries with significant existing data center capacity are Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. These countries also play crucial roles in the region's data center landscape.
Looking ahead, we expect growing contributions from countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Paraguay during the forecast period, indicating an expanding and diversifying market across Latin America.
This database (Excel) product covers the LATIN AMERICA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed analysis of 219 existing data centers
- Detailed analysis of 83 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (219 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1))
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (83 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ADA Infrastructure
- Adentro
- Air Link Communications
- Anacondaweb
- Angola Cables
- Antel
- ARSAT
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Blue NAP Americas
- Centrilogic
- Cirion Technologies
- Claro
- ClaroVTR
- CloudHQ
- CTEX
- Cybolt
- Datalab
- DHAmericas
- DialHost
- Digicel Group
- E-Commerce Park
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeUno
- Elea Digital
- Entel
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- EVEO
- Fujitsu Caribbean
- G2K Argentina SA
- Gigared
- GlobeNet Telecom
- Grupo Gtd
- HostDime
- HostName
- InterNexa
- IPLAN
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- Kyndryl
- Latechco
- Layer 9 Data Centers
- Link Telecom
- Matrix
- Megatelecom
- MetroCarrier
- Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)
- Nabiax
- National Computer Center
- Navegalo
- Neogrid (TecPar)
- Netglobalis
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- OneX
- Optical Networks (Win Empresas)
- PowerHost
- Provincia NET
- Quantico Data Center
- Qxygen
- S&A Consultores Asociados
- Scala Data Centers
- Serveris
- Sky Online
- Soluti
- SONDA
- Surfix
- SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A.
- Telecom Argentina
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telmex (Triara)
- Tigo
- TIVIT (TAKODA)
- UFINET
- Um Telecom
- Unifique
- V.tal
- WireNet
