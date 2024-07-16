APAC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis 2024: Approximately 80% of the Upcoming Data Center Capacity is Concentrated in Australia, Malaysia, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Hong Kong

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in the APAC region is projected to exceed 12 GW on full build, nearly doubling the current existing capacity. This significant expansion reflects the growing demand for data infrastructure in the region.

Japan, Australia, Singapore, and India currently dominate the existing data center capacity in the APAC region, establishing themselves as key hubs for data services. Approximately 80% of the upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Australia, Malaysia, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. This concentration underscores the strategic importance of these countries in the region's data center landscape.

Emerging data center locations include Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, indicating a shift towards new markets and the expansion of data center infrastructure in these areas. The expansion of data center presence across the APAC region, coupled with increasing demand for AI and other advanced technologies, is expected to fuel strong growth in the APAC market. This growth trajectory highlights the region's pivotal role in the global data center industry.

This database (Excel) product covers the APAC data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 728 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 269 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:



Existing Data Centers (728 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1))

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (269 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database



2. Scope & Assumptions



3. Definitions



4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility



5. Existing Data Center Database



6. Upcoming Data Center Facility



7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)



8. Colocation Pricing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

irix

5G Networks

AAPT

Acer eDC

Actis

AdaniConneX

Advantage Computers

AGS

AIMS Data Centre

Airtel (Nxtra)

AirTrunk

AIS Business (CSL)

AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy

AkashiQ

Angelo Gordon

AnsonNet

APT Satellite

ARTERIA Networks Corporation

Asia Pacific Land (APL)

Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company

AT TOKYO

AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings & FLOW Holdings

BAM Digital Reality

BDx

Beeinfotech

Benzy Infotech Data Center

Bitera Data Center

Bitstop Network Services

Biznet

Blackstone

Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK

Bridge Data Centres (Chindata Group)

BSNL

Caduceus Systems

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board + Pacific Asset Management (LG CNS - Operator)

Canon IT Solutions

CapitaLand

Carrianna Group

CAT Telecom

CDC Data Centres

Chief Telecom

China Mobile International

China Unicom

Chorus

Chunghwa Telecom

CITIC Telecom International

CMC Telecom

Colocity

Colt Data Centre Services

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Converge ICT Solutions

CSF Group

CTC

CtrlS

CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom

Cyber Data International

Cyfuture (Go4Hosting)

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group

Datacomm

DataGrid

DataSamudra

DC Alliance

DC Two

DC West

DCI Data Centers

DCI Indonesia

Digital Edge

Digital Halo

Digital Realty

Digital Sense

Diode Ventures and ENDEC

DITO Telecommunity

DODID

Dreammark1 Corporation

DTP

DTS Telecom

DXN

EasyLink

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Elitery Data Center

Empyrion DC

Enable Networks

ePLDT

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

ESDS Data Center

ESR Cayman

Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)

EverYondr

Evolution Data Centers

Evoque Data Centre Solutions

Far EasTone Telecommunications

FTP Telecom

Fujitsu

FutureData

Gaw Capital

Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar Primera (Data Center First)

GDS Services

Geraldton Data Centre

Global Switch

Globe Telecom

GLP (Ada Infrastructure)

Gold Coast Data Centre

Goodman

Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)

GreenSquareDC

Hanel-CSF

HDC Data Center

HKCOLO

HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Hostway ID

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

Huawei

i-Berhad

IDC Frontier

IGIS Asset management

INAP

IndiQus Technologies

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Indonet

Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

Infracrowd Capital

Integer DC

Interactive

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Internet Thailand

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

Internode

intervolve

Iron Mountain

ITI Limited (Government Owned) + Trimax

K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land

Kakao Corp

Kedia Infotech

Keppel Data Centres and Mitsui Fudosan

Keppel DC REIT

KINX

Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group

KT Cloud & KORAMCO Assets

KT Corp

Larsen & Turbo (L&T)

Leading Edge Data Centres

LG CNS

LG Uplus

Localhost

Macquarie Data Centres

Mapletree (StarHub)

MC Digital Realty

Megawide

Metta DC

Micron21

Minoro Energi

MIRAIT Technologies Corporation

MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)

Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land

NEC

NetDataVault

netXDC (SCSK)

NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power

New Generation International

New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)

Nex

NexLogic Telecommunications Network

NEXTDC

Nextgen Data Centre

NTT Communications

NTT Global Data Centers

NTT-TEPCO Power Grid

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

OneAsia Network

Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd

OPTAGE

Over the wire

Pacific Internet

Phcolo

Pi Datacenters

PIPE Networks

Plan B Limited

Polaris

Poren Internet

Princeton Digital Group

Pulse DC

Pure Data Centres

Qualysite Technologies

Rack Bank

Racks Central

Regal Orion

Reliance Communication (RCOM)

Reliance Jio

Ricoh

SAKURA internet

SC Zeus Data Centers

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

Secure Data Centre

Sejong Telecom

Shinsegae I&C

Sify Technologies

Singtel

SK broadband

SK Ecoplant

Sky Development

SLG Capital

SoftBank & IDC Frontier

Space DC

Spark Digital

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Globe

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Hyosung Heavy Industries

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Samsung SRA Asset Management

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) + Frasers Property Thailand

Stack Infrastructure

STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited

Stockland

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

SunnyVision

SUPERNAP Thailand

Supernode

Syncom

T4 Group

Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower)

TCC Technology

TechGlobal & Globe Telecom

Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telekom Indonesia

Telin Singapore Telstra

TIS INTEC Group

Total Information Management Corporation

Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited

TransACT Capital Communications Pty Ltd

Trifalga

Trijit Data Centre

True IDC

Umbrellar

United Information Highway (UIH)

VADS

Vantage Data Centers

Vector Fibre

Verizon

Viettel

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

Vocus

VueNow

Web Werks + Iron Mountain

WHA

Worldwide DC Solutions

YCO Cloud Centers

Yondr Group

Yondr Group and Marubeni Corporation

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

YourDC

YTL Data Center Holdings

ZR Power Holdings

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wegkb1

