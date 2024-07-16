APAC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis 2024: Approximately 80% of the Upcoming Data Center Capacity is Concentrated in Australia, Malaysia, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Hong Kong

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity in the APAC region is projected to exceed 12 GW on full build, nearly doubling the current existing capacity. This significant expansion reflects the growing demand for data infrastructure in the region.
Japan, Australia, Singapore, and India currently dominate the existing data center capacity in the APAC region, establishing themselves as key hubs for data services. Approximately 80% of the upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Australia, Malaysia, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. This concentration underscores the strategic importance of these countries in the region's data center landscape.
Emerging data center locations include Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, indicating a shift towards new markets and the expansion of data center infrastructure in these areas. The expansion of data center presence across the APAC region, coupled with increasing demand for AI and other advanced technologies, is expected to fuel strong growth in the APAC market. This growth trajectory highlights the region's pivotal role in the global data center industry.
This database (Excel) product covers the APAC data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 728 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 269 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (728 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1))
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (269 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
