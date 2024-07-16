Global Retail Analytics Industry Research 2024: A $63.1 Billion Market by 2034 from $9.1 Billion in 2023 - Increasing Demand for Data-driven Insights and Analytics Solutions Bolsters Demand

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Analytics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Offering, Business Function, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail analytics market is expected to reach a valuation of $9.1 billion by 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% to reach $63.1 billion by 2034.



A primary catalyst for this growth is the increasing demand for data-driven insights and analytics solutions across the retail sector. Retail analytics plays a crucial role in enabling retailers to leverage data to optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth. This demand is being propelled by retailers across various segments, including e-commerce, brick-and-mortar stores, and omnichannel retailers, recognizing the importance of analytics in gaining a competitive edge and meeting evolving consumer preferences.





The rising awareness of the significance of data-driven decision-making and the adoption of advanced analytics solutions acts as a significant driver for the global retail analytics market. Retailers are increasingly investing in analytics platforms and solutions to gain actionable insights into customer behavior, market trends, and operational performance. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics presents lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the retail analytics market, enabling retailers to unlock new sources of value and drive innovation in retail operations.



Regions such as North America and Europe are witnessing substantial growth in the retail analytics market, driven by the proliferation of digital commerce and the adoption of analytics solutions by retailers to stay ahead of the competition. Leading companies in the market, including Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Oracle are offering a wide range of retail analytics solutions tailored to the specific needs of retailers. These companies are playing a pivotal role in shaping the global retail analytics market, leveraging their expertise in analytics technology, industry knowledge, and customer-centric solutions.



Overall, the global retail analytics market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the increasing demand for data-driven insights, technological advancements, and the adoption of analytics solutions by retailers worldwide.

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global retail analytics market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as application, business function, and offering. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global retail analytics market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

What are the main factors driving the demand for retail analytics market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the retail analytics market?

Who are the key players in the retail analytics market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the retail analytics market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in retail analytics market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the retail analytics market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the retail analytics market and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for retail analytics market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $63.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Global



Current and Future Impact Assessment

Adoption of Omnichannel Retail Strategies

Successful Fraud Detection and Prevention with Retail Analytics

Microsoft Corporation IBM Corporation Oracle SAP Salesforce SAS Institute Inc. AWS HCL QlikTech International AB Teradata Corporation Adobe Inc. TRAX Creatio WNS (Holdings) Ltd. RETAILNEXT, INC.



Order Fulfilment and Returns Management

Customer Relationship Management

Price Recommendation and Optimization

Merchandise Planning

Supply Chain Management

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Others

Finance and Accounting

Sales and Marketing

Operations and Supply Chain

Others

Software

Services

