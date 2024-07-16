BORYEONG, KOREA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Korea's representative summer festival, the 'Boryeong Mud Festival,' will open on July 19. It will be held for 17 days until August 4 at Daecheon Beach.





This festival attracts over 2 million visitors annually. Along with the Boryeong Mud Festival, the Qingdao International Beer Festival in China is also recognized as a leading escapist festival in Asia.

This year's Mud Festival welcomes tourists with 38 programs across 6 categories. The main venue is divided into 4 zones. At the heart of the event lies the General Zone, perfect for couples and groups of friends seeking muddy adventures. Complementing this, there are the Family Zone for families with children, the Water Park Zone where visitors can enjoy activity facilities and water play together, and the Companion Dog Zone for those who like to enjoy with their companion dogs. The Family Zone offers various experience programs for children, such as color mud painting.

Popular attractions like Mud Fantasy Waterfall, large-scale mud baths, giant slides, mud chair slides, and tail-catching games in specially designated areas are ready to satisfy the five senses of tourists worldwide. Mud Challenge, a unique obstacle course competition of the Mud Festival every weekend, will be held every weekend with various prizes. The Mud Plaza beach will be set up as 'Mud on the Beach' with self-mud massage zones and Mud Mob Scenes.

Rest areas and decks have been installed throughout the venue, greatly increasing convenience facilities for family visitors with children. The area around the venue will be closed to vehicles, and a 'Mud Train' will operate from Sunset Plaza to Mud Plaza (near the event venue) to provide convenient transportation for tourists. A deck-type rest area with large shade facilities will be created in the pine forest of Mud Expo Plaza. To prevent accidents, drones will be deployed to enhance safety monitoring.

'Mud Street Mud Packman' street performances will showcase various acts around the festival grounds. And in the evening, diverse busking performances including songs and dances will be held against the backdrop of beautiful sunsets. On the first weekend of the opening, July 20, the Air Force special flight team will present the 'Black Eagles Air Show,' beautifully decorating the blue sky over the beach.

The Boryeong Mud Festival is literally a festival where you return to childhood and play with mud, with various experience events taking place on mudflats. Daecheon Beach, where the festival is held, has a 3.5km long shoreline with fine mud flats stretching along the long coastline. The mud from Boryeong is known to be better for skin beauty than anywhere else in the world, rich in beneficial far-infrared rays, minerals, and germanium.

South Korea - Safe Destination Hosts the Thrilling Festival

As twilight descends, painting the sky with a breathtaking array of colors, the heat of the Boryeong Mud Festival intensifies at night. Befitting an international festival visited by people from around the world, various performances are held every night on the large special stage set up during the Boryeong Mud Festival period.

At the Boryeong Mud Festival, various performance programs are held, including 'K-POP SUPER LIVE' featuring K-POP singers, Poseidon Water Music Festival, and Mud Rock. During the festival period, Mud Mob Scene & Muddy M performances are held daily. Last year's K-POP concert was bustling with over 10,000 spectators.

As South Korea's flagship festival, set in one of the world's safest countries, the event offers a unique twist: its nighttime attractions surpass even the daytime excitement, promising unforgettable after-dark experiences. The Boryeong Mud Festival, now in its 27th year, has grown into a global festival beyond South Korea. Until last year, the cumulative number of visitors to the Boryeong Mud Festival reached 48.37 million. Immerse yourself in the global phenomenon of K-culture alongside visitors from around the world, featuring electrifying K-POP performances and a diverse array of authentic Korean cultural experiences.

From Yachting to Kayaking

As the Mud Festival reaches its climax, another marine sports festival opens, offering different sights and experiences. From July 31 to August 3, for four days, the National Marine Sports Festival will be held at various locations including Daecheon Beach, Wonsan Island Beach, and Boryeong Yacht Race Course.

About 1,500 athletes will participate in heated competitions such as yacht races, triathlons, canoeing, and fin swimming. Daecheon Beach, attracting over 20 million visitors annually, is a renowned destination. It is the only beach in the East with sand composed of finely ground seashells accumulated over many years. Well-equipped with advanced safety facilities, various accommodations, convenience amenities, and recreational facilities, it has become a popular year-round tourist attraction.

Beyond the official competitions, the festival offers an array of thrilling water activities including dragon boat races, rubber boat rides, and fly board demonstrations. Adventure seekers can indulge in five exhilarating maritime experiences: sea kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding (SUP), ocean canoeing, yachting, and marine adventure challenges. To round out the festivities, visitors can enjoy innovative entertainment options such as immersive VR experiences, temporary ocean-themed tattoos, and personalized caricature drawings.

