Bierman Autism Centers Celebrates Grand Opening of Westerville, OH Location with End-of-Summer Carnival

Westerville, Ohio, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bierman Autism Centers (BAC), a leading provider of comprehensive autism therapy services, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new center in Westerville, OH. This exciting expansion marks their second Ohio location, following the successful opening of their Dublin center in 2022. The excitement continues with plans to open a third Ohio center in Gahanna this fall, underscoring BAC’s commitment to expanding access to critical autism services amidst increasing demand.

Meeting the Growing Need

Since 2006, Bierman Autism Centers has been BCBA-owned and operated, dedicated to serving children diagnosed with autism, ages 18 months to 9 years, with Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Speech, and Occupational Therapies, and Diagnostic Testing. With long waitlists at many centers in the area, the new Westerville and upcoming Gahanna locations will help alleviate these challenges, ensuring more families can access timely and comprehensive care.

Fostering Progress and Possibilities™

BAC’s approach integrates play-based learning to cultivate foundational skills such as self-advocacy and communication, ensuring individualized success stories and measurable outcomes for every child. Each child’s journey is guided by evidence-based ABA therapy practices, fostering a nurturing environment where learning takes flight on each child’s unique terms. This highly individualized approach empowers children with autism to thrive in all aspects of life, promoting self-acceptance, celebrating their individuality, and equipping them with essential life skills.

Dr. Chrissy Barosky, Chief Clinical Officer at Bierman Autism Centers, shares, “We are thrilled to expand our services in Ohio with the opening of our Westerville and Gahanna centers. Our mission is to empower children with autism by providing them with customized, evidence-based treatment that fosters progress and possibilities. We are also excited to welcome new clinicians who share our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to our clients and their families.”

For families interested in learning about our services or scheduling a tour, email start@biermanautism.com or call 800-931-8113.

Celebrating with the Community: Grand Opening End-of-Summer Carnival Event

To celebrate their grand opening in Westerville, BAC invites the community to join them for an End-of-Summer Carnival on Saturday, August 3, from 10 am–12 pm at 756 Park Meadow Road, Westerville, OH 43081. This sensory-friendly event is designed to provide a fun and inclusive environment for families to enjoy carnival games, face painting, crafts, and connect with the BAC team. The event is free and open to the entire community.

Stay updated on all BAC’s free sensory-friendly events by visiting their website.

Join the Team at Bierman Autism Centers

As the need for ABA therapy grows, so does BAC’s team! Bierman Autism Centers is actively seeking qualified Behavior Technicians, Behavior Analysts, and Occupational and Speech Therapists to join their passionate team in Westerville, Gahanna, and Dublin, OH. If you share a commitment to helping children with autism reach their full potential and want to contribute to a mission-driven organization, don’t miss the chance to join the team! Visit www.biermanautism.com/careers to explore rewarding career opportunities.

ABOUT BIERMAN AUTISM CENTERS

Established in 2006, Bierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, renowned for delivering comprehensive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Their core mission revolves around empowering each child to achieve their full potential, ensuring measurable progress tailored to their unique pace and needs. By integrating a holistic approach that combines ABA, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and diagnostic evaluations, BAC offers a thorough support system for the children under their care.

BAC adopts an educational strategy that blends learning with play, fostering an environment where children are engaged and eager to learn. This approach aligns teaching with enjoyment, making learning a more attractive and effective experience. Their methods have led to over 250 successful graduations, each representing a significant milestone in a child’s development and a testament to the support families receive on their autism journey.

BAC’s services are offered across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, where they continue to advance the standards of autism care and education. They are committed to innovation and excellence, continuously seeking new ways to enhance outcomes for the children they serve.

Bierman Autism Centers is dedicated to creating progress and possibilities™ for every child and family they work with. To learn more about their approach and commitment to enhancing the development of children with autism, visit www.biermanautism.com.

