Zefiro Methane Appoints Wall Street Banking Veteran Catherine Flax to its Board of Directors

Previously the Head of Commodity Derivatives (Americas) at BNP Paribas and CEO of Commodities EMEA of J.P. Morgan, Ms. Flax brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Zefiro organization. Named the Most Influential Woman in European Investment Banking (2012), Ms. Flax has worked with other prominent organizations in finance to include the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (“SIFMA”) and has been a board member of the Independent System Operator for the New England Transmission grid.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine Flax to Zefiro’s Board of Directors. With decades of experience in Wall Street banking, Ms. Flax was recognized by Financial News (Dow Jones) as the Most Influential Woman in European Investment Banking in 2012. Ms. Flax will work directly with Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs to optimize Zefiro’s market position as an environmental services company and carbon credit originator.



In the 1990s, Catherine Flax held investment banking positions with an energy concentration, including managing North American power origination for Morgan Stanley in its New York office (1998 to 2004), as well as North American power and gas origination for UBS in its Stamford, Connecticut office. Ms. Flax then pivoted to J.P. Morgan, where she held roles to include Head, Global Commodities Corporate Marketing/Sales and Structuring (NYC), Global Head, Commodity Finance Business (London), and CEO, Global Commodities for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (London). In 2012, Catherine Flax was appointed Chief Marketing Officer of J.P. Morgan, out of its New York City headquarters. Thereafter, Ms. Flax joined global banking giant BNP Paribas as its Head of Commodity Derivatives (Americas) .





Catherine Flax is a Wall Street banking veteran who has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Zefiro Methane Corp.

“I am thrilled to be part of the team at Zefiro, whose integrated business concept is uniquely focused on the actions that need to be taken to address the methane emissions crisis in the United States,” said Catherine Flax regarding her appointment to Zefiro’s Board of Directors. “Zefiro has built a robust and scalable model for measuring and monitoring emissions of methane in accordance with the latest methodologies for carbon offsets. Zefiro is differentiated in that it has its own crews and equipment to perform remediation work to prevent potentially harmful emissions. Environmental responsibility is more important than ever in 2024 for American organizations of all sizes, and I look forward to working with Zefiro’s team as it takes an execution-focused approach to providing impactful and meaningful solutions with a long-term and global vision.”

“We enthusiastically welcome Catherine to Zefiro’s Board of Directors, where I expect that she will make numerous valuable contributions to our business as we seek to further grow our market position,” said Talal Debs, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zefiro. “As an experienced global investment banker, Catherine has an unparalleled depth of familiarity with the workings of major global players in both industry and government, and I believe that can be infinitely beneficial for Zefiro’s ability to navigate the emerging marketplaces for environmental monitoring and carbon offsetting.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

