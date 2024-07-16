Central & Eastern Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis 2024: Current IT Load Capacity and Future Capacity Additions 2024-2028

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central & Eastern Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The existing data center capacity in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is projected to exceed 850 MW on full build, which is almost three times the region's current capacity. This significant expansion indicates a rapidly growing demand for data infrastructure in the CEE region.
Russia, Poland, and the Czech Republic dominate the existing data center capacity in the CEE region, establishing themselves as the primary hubs for data services. More than 90% of the upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Poland, Russia, and the Czech Republic. This concentration highlights the strategic importance of these countries in driving the region's data center growth.
Emerging data center locations continue to be Russia, Poland, and the Czech Republic, reflecting ongoing investments and developments in these key areas. This robust expansion and focus on increasing data center capacity underscore the CEE region's commitment to advancing its digital infrastructure to support growing data demands.
This database (Excel) product covers the Central & Eastern Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 175 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 22 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (175 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (VIE1, ODC21)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (22 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Datacenter Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3data
- 3S
- A1 Telekom Austria AG
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Artnet
- Aruba
- Asseco Data Systems
- Atman
- ATOMDATA (Rosatom)
- Beyond. pl's
- Casablanca INT
- CE Colo
- Ceske Radiokomunikace
- Comarch
- CROC
- Data4
- Datahouse
- DataPro
- DATASIX
- DataSpace
- DataSpring
- dc77
- center. Pl. sp
- DEAC
- Digital Realty (Interxion)
- EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)
- Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft
- Equinix
- Exea Data Center
- GRZ IT Center
- Huawei
- IMAQLIQ
- INEA
- IQ PL
- itQ Data Center
- itself
- IXcellerate
- Kapsch BusinessCom
- Key Point
- Liberum Navitas
- LIM Center
- Linxdatacenter
- Magenta Telecom
- MasterDC
- MCN Telecom
- Miran
- MTS
- mtw.ru
- Nessus
- Netia
- next layer
- NTT Global Data Centers
- nubes
- OBIT
- On Demand Data Center(IBM)
- Orange
- PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)
- Polcom
- Rackspace Technology
- Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH
- Rostelecom
- SafeDX
- Selectel
- SPCSS
- Stack Telecom
- STACKIT
- Stadtwerke Klagenfurt
- TALEX
- Telehouse
- T-Mobile
- TrustInfo
- TTC TELEPORT
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vegacom
- vshosting (ServerPark)
