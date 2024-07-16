Central & Eastern Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis 2024: Current IT Load Capacity and Future Capacity Additions 2024-2028

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central & Eastern Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The existing data center capacity in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is projected to exceed 850 MW on full build, which is almost three times the region's current capacity. This significant expansion indicates a rapidly growing demand for data infrastructure in the CEE region.

Russia, Poland, and the Czech Republic dominate the existing data center capacity in the CEE region, establishing themselves as the primary hubs for data services. More than 90% of the upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Poland, Russia, and the Czech Republic. This concentration highlights the strategic importance of these countries in driving the region's data center growth.

Emerging data center locations continue to be Russia, Poland, and the Czech Republic, reflecting ongoing investments and developments in these key areas. This robust expansion and focus on increasing data center capacity underscore the CEE region's commitment to advancing its digital infrastructure to support growing data demands.

This database (Excel) product covers the Central & Eastern Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 175 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 22 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (175 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (VIE1, ODC21)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (22 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Datacenter Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database



2. Scope & Assumptions



3. Definitions



4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility



5. Existing Data Center Database



6. Upcoming Data Center Facility



7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)



8. Colocation Pricing



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3data

3S

A1 Telekom Austria AG

Adgar Investments & Development

Artnet

Aruba

Asseco Data Systems

Atman

ATOMDATA (Rosatom)

Beyond. pl's

Casablanca INT

CE Colo

Ceske Radiokomunikace

Comarch

CROC

Data4

Datahouse

DataPro

DATASIX

DataSpace

DataSpring

dc77

center. Pl. sp

DEAC

Digital Realty (Interxion)

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix

Exea Data Center

GRZ IT Center

Huawei

IMAQLIQ

INEA

IQ PL

itQ Data Center

itself

IXcellerate

Kapsch BusinessCom

Key Point

Liberum Navitas

LIM Center

Linxdatacenter

Magenta Telecom

MasterDC

MCN Telecom

Miran

MTS

mtw.ru

Nessus

Netia

next layer

NTT Global Data Centers

nubes

OBIT

On Demand Data Center(IBM)

Orange

PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)

Polcom

Rackspace Technology

Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH

Rostelecom

SafeDX

Selectel

SPCSS

Stack Telecom

STACKIT

Stadtwerke Klagenfurt

TALEX

Telehouse

T-Mobile

TrustInfo

TTC TELEPORT

Vantage Data Centers

Vegacom

vshosting (ServerPark)

